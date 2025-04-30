Knicks’ Mikal Bridges suggested this simple fix for New York’s slow starts in the second half

Through five games, the Knicks have a 3-2 series lead vs. the Pistons in the first round. Detroit faced elimination on Tuesday night. However, they held on for a 106-103 win vs. the Knicks.

After the game, Knicks forward Mikal Bridges spoke to the media. He was asked how the team can fix the slow starts they’ve had vs. the Pistons in the third quarter. Bridges had a simple response. He suggested layup lines for the Knicks. While that seems elementary, it could be the fix New York needs in the second half.

Will Tom Thibodeau take Mikal Bridges’ suggestion of layup lines to start the second half?

Kristian Winfield “What could you guys do to come stronger out of halftime?” Mikal Bridges “IDK man…maybe do some layup lines…get everybody out there moving…Had same situation in Phoenix…I think that’s it…Much as we say ‘play hard’…still don’t get it done…maybe warm up…” pic.twitter.com/Zr6xi4ww3l — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) April 30, 2025



Starting the third quarter slowly has been an issue for the Knicks in this series vs. Detroit. The Pistons are a well-connected team defensively, and it’s bothered New York to start the second half. Through five games, the Knicks’ best third quarter was in Game 1 with 26. That was also their lowest scoring quarter that game, against the Pistons in Game 2, where they scored 18 points in the third quarter.

New York only scored 14 points in the third quarter of Game 4 but still managed to win. In Game 5, the Knicks had a one-point lead at halftime. However, they were down by as many as nine points mid-way through the third quarter. After a 106-103 loss on Tuesday, Mikal Bridges spoke to the media. They asked what the Knicks could do to fix their slow starts in the second half.

Bridges suggested layup lines to fix their issues in the third quarter. He mentioned how there was a similar issue when he was with the Phoenix Suns. They had slow starts in the second half and used layup lines to get warmed up for the third quarter. It’s a rather simple fix, but who knows if Tom Thibodeau will take the suggestion. Regardless, the Knicks have a 3-2 series lead vs. the Pistons. They’ll look to close out the series in Game 6 on Thursday night.