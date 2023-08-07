Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson appeared recently on Paul George’s podcast, and the two covered a multitude of topics. One of them was the Jordan Poole situation, and how Thompson felt about the Warriors having to trade away one of his best friends on the team.

Klay Thompson Says He Will Miss Jordan Poole

“Jordan [Poole] is forever gonna be cherished in the Warriors lore… That’s like Steph [Curry] and I’s little bro…. Washington got a good one. Future All-Star for sure.” Klay Thompson was sad to see Poole traded to the Wizards 🥲 (via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/UiwZo5dOaA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 7, 2023

Something had to give with Poole. The infamous punch thrown by Draymond Green severed the relationship between the team’s youngsters and veterans, one that head coach Steve Kerr said ultimately spelled doom to their season. It became apparent that Poole and Green could no longer co-exist on the same roster, especially for a team looking to extend a dynasty.

It was unsure which direction the Warriors were going to go. They had just signed Poole to an expensive, long-term deal that solidified him as the future of the franchise, and Green was set to hit free agency on an expiring contract. Golden State chose the short-term success over the long-term potential, and Jordan Poole was shipped off to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Chris Paul.

For Thompson, it was like seeing his “little bro” traded:

It hurts to see Jordan go. That’s the nature of the beast. He was home-grown. I saw him put the work in…We wouldn’t have won the championship without him. He was so important to us…Jordan is forever going to be cherished in the Warriors lore…It was weird seeing him in Warriors gear, but that’s like Steph and I’s little bro.

It wasn’t just the relationship with Green that made Poole somewhat expendable for the Warriors. A year after helping the team win an NBA title, he struggled mightily during their 2023 playoff run, putting up abysmal shooting numbers when the team needed him most.

Chris Paul Gives Warriors A New Dynamic

Warriors guard Chris Paul and Heat guard Kyle Lowry pulled up to Team USA practice today in Vegas 💯 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/XZ3X7Jc16v — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 6, 2023

Thompson goes on to say that he believes that Washington got a good player, and that he is excited for Poole’s future, saying that he will eventually be an All-Star.

The Warriors received Chris Paul in return in the deal, whom they’ve had many playoff battles against over Paul’s various teams. They hope that teaming him up with Thompson, Green, and Steph Curry will form one of the most talented starting lineups in the league.

Roughly midway through the off-season, the Warriors have a listing of +1100 to win the 2024 NBA Championship, the third-shortest odds of any Western Conference team.

