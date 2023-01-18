Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars Squad Value Comparison: Jaguars Wage Bill $40m More Than Chiefs

Ahead of Saturday’s highly-anticipated AFC divisional playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars, we’re taking a look at the significant gap in squad value between the pair.

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars defied the odds last week and erased a 27-point deficit to stun Justin Herbert’s Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round with a 31-30 victory.

Lawrence threw four interceptions in the first half on 10-24 passing for 77 yards with one touchdown, compared to an incredible second half on 18-23 passing, 211 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs will be well-rested ahead of the showdown following a bye week after finishing top of the AFC and remain the favorites to win Super Bowl LVII.

Kick-off is scheduled for 4:30pm EST on Saturday afternoon at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Jacksonville Jaguars Contracts Worth $50m More Than Chiefs

Despite the Chiefs being a much more successful team than Jacksonville in recent years, Kansas City pay $38,113,029 million less per year on their 36-man roster compared to 43 Jaguars players.

According to Spotrac, Jacksonville’s wage bill comes out to $246,754,326 in active contracts with seven players earning more than an average salary of $10 million each year.

WR – Christian Kirk ($18m) LT – Cam Robinson ($18m) G – Brandon Scherff ($16.5m) LB – Foyesade Oluokun ($15m) CB – Shaquill Griffin ($13m) DE – Foley Fatukasi ($10m) CB – Darious Williams ($10m)

Trevor Lawrence earns an average salary of $9 million and signed a four-year rookie contract worth $36.8 million in 2021 that included a $24.1 million signing bonus.

Spotrac estimates that Kansas City’s total spend on player contracts is $208,641,297 – with just 36 players on the books.

In 2020, Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year contract extension worth $477 million with another $26 million in potential bonuses, reaching a total of $503 million making it the third-largest known contract in sporting history.

QB – Patrick Mahomes ($45m) DT – Chris Jones ($20m) G – Joe Thuney ($16m) DE – Frank Clark ($15m) TE – Travis Kelce ($14m) S – Justin Reid ($10m) WR – Marquez Valdes-Scantling ($10m)

NFL betting sites have priced the Kansas City Chiefs as outright favorites to win the Super Bowl at +310 whilst the Jacksonville Jaguars hold the seventh-best odds of +2800 to land the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Jaguars at #Chiefs , The Good from Week 10. pic.twitter.com/adfN8zaGtx — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) January 17, 2023

Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars Odds

Moneyline: Kansas City Chiefs: -450| Jacksonville Jaguars +360

Kansas City Chiefs: -450| Jacksonville Jaguars +360 Point Spread: Chiefs (-8.5) -110 | Jaguars (+8.5) -110

Chiefs (-8.5) -110 | Jaguars (+8.5) -110 Total Points: Over 52.0 –110| Under 52.0 -110

