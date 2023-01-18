American Football

Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars Squad Value Comparison: Jaguars Wage Bill $40m More Than Chiefs

Joe Lyons
3 min read
Ahead of Saturday’s highly-anticipated AFC divisional playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars, we’re taking a look at the significant gap in squad value between the pair.

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars defied the odds last week and erased a 27-point deficit to stun Justin Herbert’s Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round with a 31-30 victory.

Lawrence threw four interceptions in the first half on 10-24 passing for 77 yards with one touchdown, compared to an incredible second half on 18-23 passing, 211 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs will be well-rested ahead of the showdown following a bye week after finishing top of the AFC and remain the favorites to win Super Bowl LVII.

Kick-off is scheduled for 4:30pm EST on Saturday afternoon at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Jacksonville Jaguars Contracts Worth $50m More Than Chiefs

Despite the Chiefs being a much more successful team than Jacksonville in recent years, Kansas City pay $38,113,029 million less per year on their 36-man roster compared to 43 Jaguars players.

According to Spotrac, Jacksonville’s wage bill comes out to $246,754,326 in active contracts with seven players earning more than an average salary of $10 million each year.

  1. WR – Christian Kirk ($18m)
  2. LT – Cam Robinson ($18m)
  3. G – Brandon Scherff ($16.5m)
  4. LB – Foyesade Oluokun ($15m)
  5. CB – Shaquill Griffin ($13m)
  6. DE – Foley Fatukasi ($10m)
  7. CB – Darious Williams ($10m)

Trevor Lawrence earns an average salary of $9 million and signed a four-year rookie contract worth $36.8 million in 2021 that included a $24.1 million signing bonus.

Spotrac estimates that Kansas City’s total spend on player contracts is $208,641,297 – with just 36 players on the books.

In 2020, Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year contract extension worth $477 million with another $26 million in potential bonuses, reaching a total of $503 million making it the third-largest known contract in sporting history.

  1. QB – Patrick Mahomes ($45m)
  2. DT – Chris Jones ($20m)
  3. G – Joe Thuney ($16m)
  4. DE – Frank Clark ($15m)
  5. TE – Travis Kelce ($14m)
  6. S – Justin Reid ($10m)
  7. WR – Marquez Valdes-Scantling ($10m)

NFL betting sites have priced the Kansas City Chiefs as outright favorites to win the Super Bowl at +310 whilst the Jacksonville Jaguars hold the seventh-best odds of +2800 to land the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars Odds

  • Moneyline: Kansas City Chiefs: -450| Jacksonville Jaguars +360
  • Point Spread: Chiefs (-8.5) -110 | Jaguars (+8.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 52.0 –110| Under 52.0 -110

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
