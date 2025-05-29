Russell Wilson is New York Giants’ clear-cut starting QB at OTAs

Russell Wilson is the New York Giants’ clear-cut starting quarterback going on his number of first-team snaps at organized team activities.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, who covers the Giants, reported Wilson was the obvious QB1 to begin OTAs based on the distribution of reps at Wednesday’s practice – the first open to the media.

Wilson is one of four QBs on the team currently alongside Jameis Winston, Tommy DeVito and rookie Jaxson Dart who was selected with the 25th overall pick in the recent NFL Draft.

The Giants were one of two teams alongside the Tennessee Titans to select a QB in the first round of the draft. Dart led the Ole Miss Rebels to back-to-back ten-win seasons in college.

The 22-year-old youngster has his eyes on earning the starting role eventually and he spoke about embracing a leadership role in the team’s rookie minicamp.

As of now though, it appears he has Wilson to overcome in the pecking order who agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $21 million with the Giants earlier this year.

Wilson, a ten-time Pro Bowler, guided the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl in 2014 and has previously led the league in passer rating (2015) and passing touchdowns (2017).

WATCH: Russell Wilson gets loose at Giants OTAs

Russell Wilson getting work in at OTAs 🏈 👀 He signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the Giants in March pic.twitter.com/JAqFKTkos4 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) May 28, 2025

Who will be the New York Giants’ starting quarterback?

It would be a great surprise if the answer to that question wasn’t Wilson – and it would take a humungous effort from Dart in training camp to sway the coaching staff in his direction.

Head coach Brian Daboll has repeatedly said this offseason that Wilson will take the first-team reps to start the spring, as he has, and is expected to serve as the team’s Week 1 starter.

Wilson only joined the Giants on a one-year deal, meaning they likely have no plans to use him beyond this season and want to develop Dart behind the scenes before handing him the starting job.

If New York struggles to start the season though, there’s every chance Daboll could look to Dart in an attempt to save the Giants’ fortunes and perform a turnaround.

That could very well happen as the Giants are currently projected to finish with the worst regular season record in the NFL alongside the Cleveland Browns.

Don’t forget about Winston, who agreed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Giants back in March. Winston took over as the Browns’ starter in Week 7 last year after Deshaun Watson tore his achilles.

The 31-year-old helped spark a Browns offense that failed to reach 20 points in any of Watson’s starts, leading the team to upset wins over the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Not to mention throwing for a franchise-record 497 yards in a Week 13 defeat to the Denver Broncos, so he’s more than capable of stepping up to the plate if needed.