NHL

Justin Bieber Gives Heartfelt Message To Toronto Maple Leafs After NHL Playoff Elimination Against Florida Panthers

Author image
Louis Fargher
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Justin Bieber Maple Leafs Panthers
Justin Bieber Maple Leafs Panthers

Justin Bieber has taken to social media to post a heartfelt message to the Toronto Maple Leafs after their NHL Playoff Series defeat against the Florida Panthers.

Justin Bieber Praises Maple Leafs After Playoff Defeat To Panthers

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ hope of winning a 14th Stanley Cup and ending a 58-year wait for the NHL’s biggest prize has come to an end after a 4-3 series defeat against the Florida Panthers.

After winning the opening two matches, it looked like it was going to be a dominant series for the Maple Leafs but the Panthers had other ideas and went on to win the next three consecutive matches.

At 3-2, it was make or break for the Maple Leafs going into the sixth encounter and Auston Matthews, the second-highest paid player in the NHL, managed to guide his side to a 2-0 victory, leaving the series even going into the final match.

However, despite the anticipation for the seventh match of the series, the Panthers swept the Maple Leafs aside and picked up a 6-1 victory to progress into the NHL Playoff semi-finals.

One man that has been extremely vocal during this Playoff series is global superstar and Maple Leafs fan, Justin Bieber, who attended the final match in Toronto.

Despite the disappointing result, the music star remained positive about the Maple Leafs display and posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram alongside his wife, Hailey.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Bieber said: “I don’t remember a time in my life when I haven’t been obsessed with the Leafs. This year we made it farther than we have in so long, and I’m happy about that. I can be patient cuz I know this is the team to do it.”

As previously mentioned, the Maple Leafs have not lifted the Stanley Cup in almost 60-years, but there has been noticeable signs of improvement in recent years.

Between 2006-2016, the Maple Leafs qualified for the Playoffs once (doing so in 2013), but they have now been in the Playoffs every year since 2017.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports news writer, specializing in Soccer, the NHL and the NBA. He has a degree in Soccer Journalism and has published online articles for a plethora of British outlets, previously contributing on Burton Albion's website and producing match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher
Author Image

Louis Fargher

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Louis Fargher is a sports news writer, specializing in Soccer, the NHL and the NBA. He has a degree in Soccer Journalism and has published online articles for a plethora of British outlets, previously contributing on Burton Albion's website and producing match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher

Popular From NHL

Latest news

View all
NHL

LATEST What Are The Most Memorable Moments In Stanley Cup Finals History? Best Highlights From Iconic NHL Event

Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 19 2025
Justin Bieber Maple Leafs Panthers
NHL
Justin Bieber Gives Heartfelt Message To Toronto Maple Leafs After NHL Playoff Elimination Against Florida Panthers
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 19 2025

Justin Bieber has taken to social media to post a heartfelt message to the Toronto Maple Leafs after their NHL Playoff Series defeat against the Florida Panthers. Justin Bieber Praises…

Auston Matthews Florida Panthers
NHL
Auston Matthews Claims Toronto Maple Leafs Have To ‘Look In The Mirror’ After Dropping Series Lead Over Florida Panthers
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 16 2025

Toronto Maple Leafs star, Auston Matthews, has given a frustrated rant after his side dropped a 2-0 series lead against the Florida Panthers. Auston Matthews Furious As Maple Leafs Drop…

Connor McDavid Oilers Golden Knights
NHL
Connor McDavid Hits Back At Edmonton Oilers Criticism After Convincing Series Victory Over Vegas Golden Knights
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 15 2025
Adam Foote Named Head Coach of Vancouver Canucks, Embracing New Chapter with Familiar Voice
NHL
Adam Foote Named Head Coach of Vancouver Canucks, Embracing New Chapter with Familiar Voice
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 14 2025
Bruce Cassidy Golden Knights Oilers
NHL
Vegas Golden Knights Coach Bruce Cassidy Picks Out Major Issue In His Team’s Approach Against Edmonton Oilers
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 14 2025
William Nylander Matthew Tkachuk
NHL
William Nylander Continues Verbal Exchange With Matthew Tkachuk As Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers Playoff Series Intensifies
Author image Louis Fargher  •  May 13 2025
Arrow to top