Justin Bieber Praises Maple Leafs After Playoff Defeat To Panthers

Justin Bieber has taken to social media to post a heartfelt message to the Toronto Maple Leafs after their NHL Playoff Series defeat against the Florida Panthers.

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ hope of winning a 14th Stanley Cup and ending a 58-year wait for the NHL’s biggest prize has come to an end after a 4-3 series defeat against the Florida Panthers.

After winning the opening two matches, it looked like it was going to be a dominant series for the Maple Leafs but the Panthers had other ideas and went on to win the next three consecutive matches.

At 3-2, it was make or break for the Maple Leafs going into the sixth encounter and Auston Matthews, the second-highest paid player in the NHL, managed to guide his side to a 2-0 victory, leaving the series even going into the final match.

However, despite the anticipation for the seventh match of the series, the Panthers swept the Maple Leafs aside and picked up a 6-1 victory to progress into the NHL Playoff semi-finals.

One man that has been extremely vocal during this Playoff series is global superstar and Maple Leafs fan, Justin Bieber, who attended the final match in Toronto.

Despite the disappointing result, the music star remained positive about the Maple Leafs display and posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram alongside his wife, Hailey.

Bieber said: “I don’t remember a time in my life when I haven’t been obsessed with the Leafs. This year we made it farther than we have in so long, and I’m happy about that. I can be patient cuz I know this is the team to do it.”

As previously mentioned, the Maple Leafs have not lifted the Stanley Cup in almost 60-years, but there has been noticeable signs of improvement in recent years.

Between 2006-2016, the Maple Leafs qualified for the Playoffs once (doing so in 2013), but they have now been in the Playoffs every year since 2017.