Joe Rogan Makes Hilarious Remark Over Bo Nickal and Michael Chandler After Beating UFC Stars In Strength Test

Louis Fargher
UFC commentator and podcast superstar, Joe Rogan, has made a hilarious remark over Bo Nickal and Michael Chandler after beating the MMA stars in a grip strength test.

Joe Rogan Jokes About Beating Two UFC Stars In Strength Test

Joe Rogan is one of the biggest names in combat sports despite never competing in a professional bout and this is largely down to his voice being the sound of the UFC for multiple decades.

However, his rise to superstardom has also been boosted by the ‘Joe Rogan Experience’ which is the podcast that Joe Rogan has ran for several years and is one of the most popular shows across the world.

Although Rogan has never stepped foot in the Octagon, his experience in the world of MMA is still extremely impressive, winning the US Open Championship in taekwondo at lightweight.

Alongside this, the 57-year-old is also a black belt in Brazilian jiu jitsu and regularly talks about his rigorous workout routine, while also remaining very healthy.

This explains why he is in good shape at an older age and Rogan spoke about how this helped him when taking part in a grip strength competition at a UFC show.

Rogan said: “I’m obsessed with that squeeze machine. I got 161 and I want to get 190. When I first did it, I got 147. I was like, ‘Well, this is bull s***.’ And then I got up to 161.”

The conversation on the Joe Rogan Experience then shifted to how current UFC fighters do on the grip strength machine, with the likes of Charles Oliveira, Bo Nickal and Michael Chandler all using the contraption.

Oliveira, who is fighting Ilia Topuria at UFC 317 for the lightweight title, got a surprisingly low 97, Chandler maxed out at 113 and Bo Nickal hit 155 – all less than the UFC commentator.

Upon seeing this, Rogan dropped a typically hilarious line and claimed he is stronger than the UFC trio.

He said: “All right. So, I’m stronger than all those b****s. There you go. But I’m trying to get to 190” 

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports news writer, specializing in Soccer, the NHL and the NBA. He has a degree in Soccer Journalism and has published online articles for a plethora of British outlets, previously contributing on Burton Albion's website and producing match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League stadiums.
