Last February, Tom Brady officially retired from the NFL and Jason Peters became the oldest active player at 41. In 2022, Peters played 10 games for the Dallas Cowboys and made one start. He also started the Cowboys’ only playoff game last season.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Peters is a free agent and has not been signed yet. However, the long-time NFL veteran said he does plan on playing in his 20th season this year, He may not play for the Cowboys, but Peters could be a solid depth piece for a team that needs insurance on their offensive line.

Nine-time Pro Bowl OT Jason Peters, who is a free agent, said today he still plans to play this season in what would be his 20th NFL season. Peters started his NFL career as an undrafted free agent in 2004 in Buffalo. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 18, 2023



Peters was in a similar position last offseason. In September of 2022, he was signed by the Dallas Cowboys. He only played in 235 snaps last season, well below the starting offensive line. Last season was the first time since 2005 that Peters did not start in every game he played. He went undrafted in 2004 and was signed by the Buffalo Bills.

Despite playing in only 10 games last season and one start, Peters did start in 15 games for the Bears in 2021. For the majority of his career, Peters has been a left tackle. He was the Eagles’ starting LT from 2009-2020. During that time he made seven Pro Bowls and two All-Pro selections.

Former Philadelphia #Eagles and #Dallas Cowboys OT Jason Peters has let #NFL teams know he is looking to play in 2023. pic.twitter.com/jAVjLrDUGB — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) August 18, 2023



The 41-year-old ranks 6th amongst active players in games played (238) and 5th in games started (219). While he hasn’t signed anywhere yet Peters should get a call in the near future. Unfortunately, injuries are a part of the game and there could be a team that needs his services at some point. He’ll have to wait and see who wants to sign him for the 2023 season.