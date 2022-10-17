Jalen Hurts Shines Yet Again As Eagles Go 6-0 Following Cowboys Win

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Jalen Hurts proved the difference maker yet again on Sunday, this time against the Cowboys who struggled to stop the Eagles QB in a 26-17 win for Philadelphia.

The Eagles remain the only team in the league with a 100% record this season and the Philadelphia side certainly don’t look like slowing down after their win against the Cowboys.

Hurts impressed yet again, as the 24-year-old threw for 155 yards as well as two touchdowns on Sunday night, in what turned out to be a fairly convincing win for the Eagles.

Nick Sirianni was questioned on his star QB after the game, with the Eagles head coach praising Hurts’ composure in the big moments:

“The guy’s not fazed by things.

“He’s got a great demeanor that you see in great quarterbacks. There are so many big games in the NFL. It’s a huge game, right? Sunday Night Football, division rival, both at the top of the division, and he’s unfazed by things.

After Nick Sirianni’s postgame speech, Jalen Hurts said he stopped at every single teammate’s locker to say “Thank You.” Hurts: “We did this together.” pic.twitter.com/MxykQ019JM — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) October 17, 2022

“That’s what I love about him. He just goes and plays the next play — and he made a big play on third-and-4 when we didn’t have anybody open. He made a play with his legs, he controlled the clock, he was in complete control. It was Quarterback 101 by Jalen.”

There has already been calls for Hurts to be named as MVP this season should he keep up his exceptional form, and the QB can take another step towards that illusive prize when the Eagles face the Steelers at the end of the month.

Looking for some action on American Football? Check out the best NFL betting sites.