Jake Paul Next Fight: ‘The Problem Child’ Set For Cruiserweight Clash With Former World Champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr

Paul Kelly
The Jake Paul next fight sees the controversial YouTuber turned boxer take on former world super-middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in a cruiserweight contest on June 28.

The 28-year-old is expected to win his next fight against Chavez Jr, backing up his win over boxing icon Mike Tyson with another victory this time around.

Jake Paul Next Fight: ‘The Problem Child’ Faces Former World Champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr

It may have taken some time and some people may still be sceptical, but there is no doubting that Jake Paul is a legitimate boxer now.

The former Disney channel/YouTube celebrity has had 12 fights now as a pro boxer, slowly climbing the rankings up to now where he is considered one of the most influential fighters in boxing in terms of stature and popularity.

During his short yet successful boxing career, ‘The Problem Child’ has shared the ring with some of the biggest names in the sport, as well as several former elite UFC fighters.

Paul has already shared the ring with the likes of Mike Tyson, Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva to name but a few of his former opponents.

Boasting a professional record of 11-1, the American is about to embark on the biggest fight of his career against a former legitimate world champion boxer.

The Jake Paul next fight has been officially confirmed against former WBC World Super-Middleweight Champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Not only is the Mexican a former world champion who has shared the ring with the likes of ‘Canelo’, Andy Lee, Sergio Martinez and Daniel Jacobs, but he is also the son of boxing Hall of Famer Julio Cesar Chavez.

The fight tops the bill at the Honda Center in Anaheim with Jake Paul’s next fight being one of the toughest of his career to date on June 28th, live exclusively on DAZN PPV.

Could Jake Paul Fight ‘Canelo’ or Carl Froch Next?

Provided the Jake Paul next fight results in victory, there could be some mammoth bouts planned next for ‘The Problem Child’.

Provided he wins his next fight against former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, Paul would then embark on 2026 with any number of options.

He seems to fight twice a year nowadays, so a bout after the Chavez Jr one in December could be an option, or perhaps a fight early next year against some of boxing’s biggest stars.

Paul has previously shared that he was due to be the opponent for Canelo’s next fight, but that the Mexican pound-for-pound boxing star pulled out of negotiations after already signing a contract.

Retired English fighter Carl Froch also seems keen on a fight with Paul, insisting that he could destroy the 28-year-old with ease despite having not fought for over 11 years now.

One thing is for certain – Jake Paul has a wide range of options going forward for his next fight after the Chavez Jr showdown on June 28.

First though, Jake Paul’s next fight must result in victory against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in Anaheim against the son of boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez.

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
Paul Kelly

