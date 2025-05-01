It’s 3-2 to the Edmonton Oilers in their NHL playoff clash against the Los Angeles Kings and you can find out how to watch the sixth meeting below.

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings Game 6 Preview

After winning the opening two games in Los Angeles, the Kings looked to have the upper-hand in this six game playoff series.

However, three consecutive defeats in Edmonton and a 3-1 defeat at home, the Kings now find themselves 3-2 down overall and the Oilers can clinch the series at home on Thursday 1st May.

The most recent meeting between the two took place on Tuesday at the Crypto.com Arena in LA, where the Oilers took control with the aforementioned 3-1 victory.

Evander Kane, Mattias Janmark and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins were on target for the Oilers in California and this trio helped overturn a 1-0 deficit after the Kings took the lead.

Coming from behind in matches has been a common trend for the Oilers in the playoffs so far, as this was the third time they managed to do so from the five games.

The Oilers are looking to win their first Stanley Cup since 1990, while the Los Angeles Kings are aiming for a third after winning the trophy in 2012 and 2014.

WATCH: Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings Game 5 highlights

How To Watch Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings

TV Channel

National Hockey League fans will be eagerly anticipating this match, as it could be the final meeting between the two if the Oilers win.

For those looking to watch the match then you can do so on ESPN, the home of sports across North America and the match is set to start at 10pm (ET).

Live Stream

Alternatively, NHL enthusiasts can view the match via a live stream and can do this via Sling TV, as the streaming service is showing all of the NHL playoff encounters.

This can be a huge benefit for those on the move or prefer watching on a mobile device, all that is needed is a valid Sling TV account.

It offers a ‘no-contract-model, meaning you can pick and choose when you want to utilize its plethora of sports channels.

Oilers vs Kings Game Information

📅 Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025

Thursday, May 1, 2025 🕛 Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

10:00 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Rogers Place

Rogers Place 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN 📱 Live Stream: Sling TV

Sling TV 🎲 Odds (Moneyline): Oilers -160 | Kings +135