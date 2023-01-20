Four Head Coach Interviews Are Taking Place Today In the NFL

With the NFL offseason well underway now for teams not still competing in the playoffs, there’s typically many head coach changes every year, with four interviews taking place today.

There was five due to take place, with the Carolina Panthers set to interview Sean Payton. However, after the tragic death of Charlotte FC soccer player Anton Walkes, the interview has been put on hold. Panthers owner David Tepper also owns the Charlotte soccer franchise.

Head coaching interviews today include: – Ejiro Evero with the #Cardinals – Brian Callahan with the #Colts – Dan Quinn with the #Broncos and #Colts – DeMeco Ryans with the #Texans As @RapSheet said, Sean Payton’s interview with the #Panthers was postponed. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 20, 2023

The first of the interviews to take place is Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero who is interviewing for the Arizona Cardinals head coach vacancy. It would be Evero’s first head coach role, and he has plenty of experience as he’s been coaching since 2005 and has spent 15 years coaching in the NFL. He’s also a wanted man and has been linked with four of the five current vacancies.

Another interview scheduled to take place Friday is Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan who is interviewing for the Indianapolis Colts head coach vacancy. Callahan has been a huge help to Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense, who have become one of the most feared units in the NFL. Callahan’s Bengals meet with the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the playoffs this weekend.

Just a few dimes from Joe Burrow at Thursday’s practice ahead of the #Bengals’ matchup with the #Bills pic.twitter.com/W7otLjKp0g — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) January 19, 2023

Also, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will be busy Friday where he’ll be interviewing for two head coach jobs, at the Denver Broncos, and the Colts – who seem to be searching hard for a replacement. Quinn was the Falcons’ head coach from 2015-2020, and lead them to an 11-5 record and an appearance in the Super Bowl LI in 2017, which his side lost to the New England Patriots.

The final interview scheduled to take place is for one of the hottest candidates available on the market, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is interviewing with the Houston Texans, a team close to his heart. Houston drafted Ryans with the No. 33 pick of the 2006 NFL Draft, and as a player helped create a foundation for the franchise. He helped the Texans improve their defensive side of the game, and could replicate his success in Houston as a head coach now.