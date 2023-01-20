American Football

Four Head Coach Interviews Are Taking Place Today In the NFL

Author image
Kyle Curran
3 min read
Twitter
Dan Quinn
Dan Quinn
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

With the NFL offseason well underway now for teams not still competing in the playoffs, there’s typically many head coach changes every year, with four interviews taking place today. 

There was five due to take place, with the Carolina Panthers set to interview Sean Payton. However, after the tragic death of Charlotte FC soccer player Anton Walkes, the interview has been put on hold. Panthers owner David Tepper also owns the Charlotte soccer franchise.

The first of the interviews to take place is Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero who is interviewing for the Arizona Cardinals head coach vacancy. It would be Evero’s first head coach role, and he has plenty of experience as he’s been coaching since 2005 and has spent 15 years coaching in the NFL. He’s also a wanted man and has been linked with four of the five current vacancies.

Another interview scheduled to take place Friday is Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan who is interviewing for the Indianapolis Colts head coach vacancy. Callahan has been a huge help to Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense, who have become one of the most feared units in the NFL. Callahan’s Bengals meet with the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the playoffs this weekend.

Also, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will be busy Friday where he’ll be interviewing for two head coach jobs, at the Denver Broncos, and the Colts – who seem to be searching hard for a replacement. Quinn was the Falcons’ head coach from 2015-2020, and lead them to an 11-5 record and an appearance in the Super Bowl LI in 2017, which his side lost to the New England Patriots.

The final interview scheduled to take place is for one of the hottest candidates available on the market, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is interviewing with the Houston Texans, a team close to his heart. Houston drafted Ryans with the No. 33 pick of the 2006 NFL Draft, and as a player helped create a foundation for the franchise. He helped the Texans improve their defensive side of the game, and could replicate his success in Houston as a head coach now.

Content You May Like

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran

Twitter
Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Divisional 2023 1
American Football

LATEST Ten Biggest Divisional Round Upsets In NFL History

Author image Kyle Curran  •  57min
Bernie Kosar
American Football
What Is The Record For Most Passing Yards By A player In a Single Divisional Game?
Author image Olly Taliku  •  1h

The Divisional Round of the playoffs is fast approaching and with eight young and talented quarterbacks preparing to play one of the biggest games of their life, we take a…

best New York sportsbooks Giants vs Vikings
American Football
Best New York Sports Betting Sites To Bet On New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles
Author image Andy Newton  •  5h

See below the best New York sports betting sites to bet on New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles ahead of Saturday’s big NFL Divisional Round game. Yes, just join-up with…

Dallas Cowboys social media fans-SportsLens.com
American Football
Best Texas Sports Betting Sites To Bet On Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers
Author image Andy Newton  •  6h
Philadelphia Eagles
American Football
Best Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants
Author image Andy Newton  •  35min
Joe Burrow
American Football
Bills vs Bengals Same Game Parlay Picks: Back our +350 Divisional Round Best Bets
Author image Olly Taliku  •  3h
San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys Same Game Parlay
American Football
San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys Same Game Parlay Picks: Check Out Our +1350 Best Bets
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  5h
Arrow to top