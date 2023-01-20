Four Head Coach Interviews Are Taking Place Today In the NFL

With the NFL offseason well underway now for teams not still competing in the playoffs, there’s typically many head coach changes every year, with four interviews taking place today.
There was five due to take place, with the Carolina Panthers set to interview Sean Payton. However, after the tragic death of Charlotte FC soccer player Anton Walkes, the interview has been put on hold. Panthers owner David Tepper also owns the Charlotte soccer franchise.
Head coaching interviews today include:
– Ejiro Evero with the #Cardinals
– Brian Callahan with the #Colts
– Dan Quinn with the #Broncos and #Colts
– DeMeco Ryans with the #Texans
As @RapSheet said, Sean Payton’s interview with the #Panthers was postponed.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 20, 2023
The first of the interviews to take place is Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero who is interviewing for the Arizona Cardinals head coach vacancy. It would be Evero’s first head coach role, and he has plenty of experience as he’s been coaching since 2005 and has spent 15 years coaching in the NFL. He’s also a wanted man and has been linked with four of the five current vacancies.
Another interview scheduled to take place Friday is Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan who is interviewing for the Indianapolis Colts head coach vacancy. Callahan has been a huge help to Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense, who have become one of the most feared units in the NFL. Callahan’s Bengals meet with the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the playoffs this weekend.
Just a few dimes from Joe Burrow at Thursday’s practice ahead of the #Bengals’ matchup with the #Bills pic.twitter.com/W7otLjKp0g
— James Rapien (@JamesRapien) January 19, 2023
Also, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will be busy Friday where he’ll be interviewing for two head coach jobs, at the Denver Broncos, and the Colts – who seem to be searching hard for a replacement. Quinn was the Falcons’ head coach from 2015-2020, and lead them to an 11-5 record and an appearance in the Super Bowl LI in 2017, which his side lost to the New England Patriots.
The final interview scheduled to take place is for one of the hottest candidates available on the market, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is interviewing with the Houston Texans, a team close to his heart. Houston drafted Ryans with the No. 33 pick of the 2006 NFL Draft, and as a player helped create a foundation for the franchise. He helped the Texans improve their defensive side of the game, and could replicate his success in Houston as a head coach now.
Content You May Like
- Best Online Sportsbooks – We tested and reviewed the best US betting sites.
- Best Soccer Betting Apps In USA for 2022 – The top soccer betting mobile apps reviewed
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare top rated offshore betting sites for your next bets.
- Sportsbook Promo Codes – List of the latest sportsbook promo codes for your NFL bets.
- Best Sports Betting Apps – Guide of top-rated betting apps available in the US.
- Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks – We compared the best sites when it comes to Bitcoin betting
- Best NFL Betting Sites – Compare the top football sportsbooks
- Best NBA Sportsbooks – Compare the best NBA sportsbooks