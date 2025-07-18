For the second time, the Pittsburgh Steelers made T.J. Watt the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history

In 2024, the Pittsburgh Steelers went 10-7 and made the playoffs as the sixth seed. They lost 28-14 to the Ravens in the wildcard round.

This offseason, former Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt was eligible for a contract extension. There was lingering drama between Pittsburgh’s front office and Watt this offseason. Pressure was building for the two sides to reach a deal. Finally, ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced that the Steelers gave Watt a three-year, $123 million extension. With an AAV of $41 million, Watt is now the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history. It’s the second time in his career earning that honor.

T.J. Watt is under contract with Pittsburgh through the 2028 season

ESPN sources: Steelers star TJ Watt has become the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history for the second time in his illustrious career, reaching agreement today on a three-year, $123 million extension that includes $108M fully guaranteed at signing. The $41 million per year average… pic.twitter.com/si6V7FUdlp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2025



With the 30th pick in the 2017 NFL draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected DE T.J. Watt out of Wisconsin. Over his eight-year career with the Steelers, Watt has become a household name in the NFL. He’s a four-time first-team All-Pro selection and was voted Defensive Player of the Year in 2022. The 30-year-old had led the NFL in sacks three times, and his single-season career-high is 22.5.

In 121 career games, Watt has recorded 108 sacks for the Steelers. His 73.5 sacks over the last five seasons are the most in the NFL. There’s no denying his dominance on the field. That’s why Pittsburgh rewarded him with a three-year, $123 million extension. Watt now has an annual average value of $41 million. That dethrones Cincinnati’s Jamar Chase as the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history. He makes $40.25 million per season.

The #Steelers made TJ Watt the highest paid non-QB in NFL history 💰 pic.twitter.com/0nzV0vPE3G — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) July 17, 2025

Earlier this offseason, T.J. Watt did not report to the Steelers’ mini-camp as the two parties worked on negotiations. Now that a deal is settled, Watt is expected to report to the start of Pittsburgh’s training camp on Tuesday, July 22. The Steelers were confident they would re-sign Watt this offseason.

Contract negotiations can become ugly in the NFL. Some players are willing to miss regular-season games and get fined. It never came to that for T.J. Watt, and the Steelers are lucky. Pittsburgh has hit a small rebuild this offseason. Aaron Rodgers has been brought in at QB. George Pickens was traded to Dallas, and the Steelers traded with the Seahawks to acquire D.K. Metcalf.