For the second time, the Pittsburgh Steelers made T.J. Watt the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history

Zach Wolpin
In 2024, the Pittsburgh Steelers went 10-7 and made the playoffs as the sixth seed. They lost 28-14 to the Ravens in the wildcard round. 

This offseason, former Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt was eligible for a contract extension. There was lingering drama between Pittsburgh’s front office and Watt this offseason. Pressure was building for the two sides to reach a deal. Finally, ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced that the Steelers gave Watt a three-year, $123 million extension. With an AAV of $41 million, Watt is now the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history. It’s the second time in his career earning that honor.

T.J. Watt is under contract with Pittsburgh through the 2028 season


With the 30th pick in the 2017 NFL draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected DE T.J. Watt out of Wisconsin. Over his eight-year career with the Steelers, Watt has become a household name in the NFL. He’s a four-time first-team All-Pro selection and was voted Defensive Player of the Year in 2022. The 30-year-old had led the NFL in sacks three times, and his single-season career-high is 22.5.

In 121 career games, Watt has recorded 108 sacks for the Steelers. His 73.5 sacks over the last five seasons are the most in the NFL. There’s no denying his dominance on the field. That’s why Pittsburgh rewarded him with a three-year, $123 million extension. Watt now has an annual average value of $41 million. That dethrones Cincinnati’s Jamar Chase as the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history. He makes $40.25 million per season.

Earlier this offseason, T.J. Watt did not report to the Steelers’ mini-camp as the two parties worked on negotiations. Now that a deal is settled, Watt is expected to report to the start of Pittsburgh’s training camp on Tuesday, July 22. The Steelers were confident they would re-sign Watt this offseason.

Contract negotiations can become ugly in the NFL. Some players are willing to miss regular-season games and get fined. It never came to that for T.J. Watt, and the Steelers are lucky. Pittsburgh has hit a small rebuild this offseason. Aaron Rodgers has been brought in at QB. George Pickens was traded to Dallas, and the Steelers traded with the Seahawks to acquire D.K. Metcalf.

Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
