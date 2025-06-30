NFL

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading with the Dolphins to acquire All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jalen Ramsey Dolphins pic
Jalen Ramsey Dolphins pic

In 2024, the Steelers finished the season 10-7. However, they lost five straight games, including a 28-14 loss in the wildcard round to the Ravens. 

This offseason, the Steelers have made several trades to try and upgrade their roster. They’ve added QB Aaron Rodgers and WR D.K. Metcalf. On Monday morning, league insiders announced that Pittsburgh is trading with Miami to acquire three-time All-Pro Jalen Ramsey. The 30-year-old played two seasons with the Dolphins. As part of the deal, the Steelers are sending safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Dolphins in the rare player-for-player trade in the NFL. Along with Ramsey, the Steelers are acquiring TE Jonu Smith.

Jalen Ramsey will play for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025


Back on April 15, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier made public comments about entertaining the idea of trading Jalen Ramsey. After a drawn-out discussion, Miami has ultimately decided to trade the veteran CB. As part of the deal, Ramsey will get a $1.5 million pay raise, bringing his 2025 total to $26.6 million. When talking about the decision to trade Jalen Ramsey, Chris Grier had this to say.

“Really after a couple weeks of discussions between ourselves internally and Jalen and his representation, we decided that it was probably in the best interest for all parties to move forward,” – Chris Grier 

Miami’s GM noted that these decisions were not made lightly. He also wanted to make it clear that Jalen Ramsey did not ask for a trade. This was a move made by the front office. As part of the deal to acquire Ramsey, the Steelers are sending a late-round pick and Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Dolphins. However, Pittsburgh is also acquiring TE Jonu Smith from Miami. Fitzpatrick is a former first-round pick by the Dolphins. They originally traded him to the Steelers early in the 2019 season.

Jalen Ramsey joins a CB room in Pittsburgh that has made other upgrades this offseason. Free agent Darius Slay signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Steelers. The team also has Joey Porter Jr., who started 16 of 17 games for Pittsburgh in 2024. Ramsey is 30 years old and will likely be the other starter alongside Porter Jr. Darius Slay could play the nickel and take care of the slot. He did that when he was with Philadelphia. What will the Steelers’ defense look like in 2025 with these additions?

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Jalen Ramsey Dolphins pic
NFL

LATEST The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading with the Dolphins to acquire All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 30 2025
Lamar Jackson Ravens pic
NFL
Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson is still not over the loss to Buffalo in the 2024 playoffs
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 18 2025

In 2024, the Baltimore Ravens finished 12-5. That was the best record in the AFC North, and the Ravens were the #3 seed in the AFC playoffs. Baltimore beat Pittsburgh…

Jaxson Dart Giants pic
NFL
How soon will rookie QB Jaxson Dart make his first start for the Giants in 2025?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 18 2025

In the 2025 NFL draft, only two QBs were selected in the first round. Tennessee had the #1 overall selection and took Miami’s QB Cam Ward. Trading back into the…

Jamaal Williams Saints pic
NFL
Veteran RB Jamaal Williams could reunite with Ben Johnson and the Bears in 2025
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 17 2025
J.J. McCarthy Vikings pic
NFL
Why is J.J. McCarthy ready to take over as the Minnesota Vikings starting QB in 2025?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 17 2025
Pete Carroll Raiders pic
NFL
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll said the team will have an RB by committee approach in 2025
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 13 2025
Tom Brady Patriots pic
NFL
The New England Patriots will unveil Tom Brady’s statue at their preseason game on August 8
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 12 2025
Arrow to top