The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading with the Dolphins to acquire All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey

In 2024, the Steelers finished the season 10-7. However, they lost five straight games, including a 28-14 loss in the wildcard round to the Ravens.

This offseason, the Steelers have made several trades to try and upgrade their roster. They’ve added QB Aaron Rodgers and WR D.K. Metcalf. On Monday morning, league insiders announced that Pittsburgh is trading with Miami to acquire three-time All-Pro Jalen Ramsey. The 30-year-old played two seasons with the Dolphins. As part of the deal, the Steelers are sending safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Dolphins in the rare player-for-player trade in the NFL. Along with Ramsey, the Steelers are acquiring TE Jonu Smith.

Jalen Ramsey will play for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025

ESPN Sources: The Miami Dolphins have agreed to trade three-time All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey to the Pittsburgh Steelers. As a part of the trade, Ramsey will get a $1.5 million raise this season, bringing his 2025 compensation up to $26.6 million. Steelers get their man and Ramsey… pic.twitter.com/kLMgYfwt34 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 30, 2025



Back on April 15, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier made public comments about entertaining the idea of trading Jalen Ramsey. After a drawn-out discussion, Miami has ultimately decided to trade the veteran CB. As part of the deal, Ramsey will get a $1.5 million pay raise, bringing his 2025 total to $26.6 million. When talking about the decision to trade Jalen Ramsey, Chris Grier had this to say.

“Really after a couple weeks of discussions between ourselves internally and Jalen and his representation, we decided that it was probably in the best interest for all parties to move forward,” – Chris Grier

Miami’s GM noted that these decisions were not made lightly. He also wanted to make it clear that Jalen Ramsey did not ask for a trade. This was a move made by the front office. As part of the deal to acquire Ramsey, the Steelers are sending a late-round pick and Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Dolphins. However, Pittsburgh is also acquiring TE Jonu Smith from Miami. Fitzpatrick is a former first-round pick by the Dolphins. They originally traded him to the Steelers early in the 2019 season.

Jalen Ramsey joins a CB room in Pittsburgh that has made other upgrades this offseason. Free agent Darius Slay signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Steelers. The team also has Joey Porter Jr., who started 16 of 17 games for Pittsburgh in 2024. Ramsey is 30 years old and will likely be the other starter alongside Porter Jr. Darius Slay could play the nickel and take care of the slot. He did that when he was with Philadelphia. What will the Steelers’ defense look like in 2025 with these additions?