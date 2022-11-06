Flightline Retires Undefeated After Breeders’ Cup Classic Win

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Superstar horse Flightline has been retired a day after he capped off his brilliant undefeated career with a dominant victory in Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup Classic.

🚨 BREAKING: Breeders' Cup Classic winner Flightline has been retired, according to Lane's End Farms pic.twitter.com/Pbe57BNT5v — Racing Post (@RacingPost) November 6, 2022

The colt, ridden by Flavian Prat for American trainer John Sadler has been called the best American horse since the legendary Secretariat.

Flightline stormed home to go unbeaten in the Classic on Saturday, winning six races from six runs.

A crowd of 45,973 roared the horse on as it won by a record-breaking 8 1/4 lengths.

Speaking after the race, trainer Sadler said: “It was a beautiful ride. No panic on (Flavien Prat’s) part. He let the horse do the running. We’re thrilled. It’s not about me, it’s about the horse. He’s a great horse.

“A great win today. He just ran beautiful; just like we thought he could. It’s wonderful when it all works out. That’s a very good horse that was second. This os one of the greatest horses of all time.”

If you fancy betting on the horses, check out our best betting sites.