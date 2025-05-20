Fever’s Caitlin Clark called LeBron James the ‘GOAT’ after he gave her a shoutout

This past weekend, the WNBA had opening night for the 2025 season. On Saturday, the Fever were at home to face the Sky. It was another rivalry game between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

Ahead of Indiana vs. Chicago, Lakers’ LeBron James went on social media and posted a picture of Caitlin Clark and himself. James wished Clark good luck for the season. After Indiana’s win, James went on social media again to congratulate Clark. When speaking with the media, Clark called James the “GOAT” and said he is one of her “idols”.

LeBron James can relate to the pressure that Caitlin Clark feels

Caitlin Clark on LeBron — “That’s one of my idols. LeBron is the GOAT to me…He’s my favorite player of all time.” ✊ (via @KBowen1070, h/t @MaskedInLA) pic.twitter.com/kFqvKM3bjW — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 19, 2025



The connection between LeBron James and Caitlin Clark is undeniable. Both were the #1 pick in their respective drafts, were highly-touted players entering the league, and are Nike athletes. On top of that, both are polarizing figures in the NBA and WNBA. James just finished his 22nd professional season, and Clark is entering year two. Despite the age gap, the players can easily relate to each other.

Caitlin Clark is the face of the WNBA. The media and fans of the league will always be drawn to her. LeBron James has seen something similar in the NBA. Even at 40, James is still one of the most talked-about players in the media. Caitlin Clark first met LeBron James at a March Lakers vs. Pacers game. James had the game-winner to stun Indiana, and Clark was “starstruck”.

She said that never happens to her, but LeBron is one of her idols. Clark said it was “really cool” for James to go out of his way and wish her good luck this season. The 23-year-old had a dominant performance in her first game of 2025. Clark had 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 93-58 win. She now has the third-most triple-doubles in WNBA history. Caitlin Clark and the Fever are on the road Tuesday to face the Atlanta Dream.