Erling Haaland and Phil Foden Top Attacking Duo in Football with 32 Scored Goals, Eight More than Neymar and Kylian Mbappé

Jastra Kranjec
World football history has been filled with outstanding duos, showing almost telepathic partnerships which led to countless goals. Today, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, FC Barcelona, and Bayern Munich all have spectacular attacking duos playing in their teams, but some linked up better than others.

According to data presented by Sports Lens, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden are the top attacking duo with 32 goals scored in the 2022/23 season, eight more than Kylian Mbappé and Neymar.

Most of the Top Attacking Duos Play in Ligue 1 Clubs

Some of the best attacking duos in the world of football might seem like they were meant to play together, and by doing so, they take their respective teams to the next level and bring joy to the fans.

According to TransferMarkt data, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden are currently the best attacking duo in football, with far more achieved goals than other players on the list.

During the 2022/23 season, the duo scored an impressive 32 goals or eight more than Neymar and Kylian Mbappé as the second-best attacking duo. Statistics show the two players scored 24 goals for their club Paris Saint-Germain this season, the number which will definitely grow in the next four months.

Wissam Ben Yedder and Breel Embolo from AS Monaco FC hold a high third spot, with only three goals less. Statistic show Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored 20 goals this season for SSC Napoli, the same as Harry Kane and Heung-min Son for Spurs.

FC Barcelona`s Robert Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembélé, and Terem Moffi and Dango Ouattara from FC Lorient make the sixth and seventh top attacking duo, with 18 scored goals. Bayern Munich`s Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry follow with one goal less.

Analyzed by clubs, statistics show that four out of the top ten attacking duos play in Ligue 1, while Premier League and Serie A have two clubs in this list.

Top Five Attacking Duos Worth €855M

Besides Erling Haaland and Phil Foden leading by the number of scored goals, the world`s best attacking duo also has the highest combined market value of €270 million. Paris Saint-Germain`s Neymar and Kylian Mbappé are worth €20 million less than that.

While ranking in the high third spot, Wissam Ben Yedder and Breel Embolo from AS Monaco FC have by far the lowest combined market value among all the top attacking duos, €40 million.

According to TransferMarkt data, the combined market value of the top five attacking duos stands at an impressive €855 million.

Jastra Kranjec

Jastra is an editor, writer, and PR specialist with years of experience in news, research, and report writing. Over the years, she has covered different topics, including sports, gaming, the entertainment industry, and the tech market.
