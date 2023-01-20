Eagles vs Giants Will See Quarterback History Made On Sunday In NFL Divisional Round

The NFL Divisional Round matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants will see a quarterback battle between Jalen Hurts and Daniel Jones make postseason history.

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will make their return to the field this weekend after they received a first-round bye week for finishing as the NFC’s top seed, feeling fresh and rested.

Meanwhile the Giants come into this game full of momentum after upsetting the Minnesota Vikings last time out in the Super Wild Card Weekend.

When the two quarterbacks in Hurts and Jones meet, it’ll be the first QB matchup NFL postseason history in which both QB’s rushed for at least 700 yards in the regular season. Their combined 1,468 yards is the most in an NFL playoff game ever.

Eagles-Giants on Saturday will feature the first QB matchup in NFL postseason history in which both QBs rushed for at least 700 yards during the regular season. Their combined 1,468 rushing yards is the most ever in a playoff game, per @EliasSports. pic.twitter.com/P0hBL2nXVQ — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 20, 2023

Hurts finished the regular season with a 67% completion rate, 3,701 passing yards, 760 rushing yards, 35 touchdowns and six interceptions.

As for Jones, he finished the regular season also with a 67% completion rate, 3,205 passing yards, 708 rushing yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions.

MVP candidate Hurts does just about edge Jones on the stats, nevertheless it’s set to be a thrilling QB encounter, and an entertaining affair on the whole.

