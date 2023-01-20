American Football

Eagles vs Giants Will See Quarterback History Made On Sunday In NFL Divisional Round

Author image
Kyle Curran

Jones X Hurts
The NFL Divisional Round matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants will see a quarterback battle between Jalen Hurts and Daniel Jones make postseason history. 

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will make their return to the field this weekend after they received a first-round bye week for finishing as the NFC’s top seed, feeling fresh and rested.

Meanwhile the Giants come into this game full of momentum after upsetting the Minnesota Vikings last time out in the Super Wild Card Weekend.

When the two quarterbacks in Hurts and Jones meet, it’ll be the first QB matchup NFL postseason history in which both QB’s rushed for at least 700 yards in the regular season. Their combined 1,468 yards is the most in an NFL playoff game ever.

Hurts finished the regular season with a 67% completion rate, 3,701 passing yards, 760 rushing yards, 35 touchdowns and six interceptions.

As for Jones, he finished the regular season also with a 67% completion rate, 3,205 passing yards, 708 rushing yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions.

MVP candidate Hurts does just about edge Jones on the stats, nevertheless it’s set to be a thrilling QB encounter, and an entertaining affair on the whole.

Content You May Like

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
