NBA

Duke freshman Khaman Maluach has declared for the 2025 NBA draft in June

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Khaman Maluach Duke pic
Khaman Maluach Duke pic

Players had until April 26 at 11:59 p.m. to declare for the 2025 NBA draft. This was the NBA Early Entry Deadline. Several top prospects in this year’s class have already put their name in contention.

Over the weekend, Duke freshman Khaman Maluach made an important decision. The 18-year-old announced he is taking his talents to the next level and is declaring for the 2025 draft.

Duke’s Khaman Maluach is a projected top 10 pick in 2025


The NBA has grown into a global sport over the last 25-30 years. American players dominated the game in the 80s and 90s. However, there has been an influx of international talent. According to figures from the 2023-24 NBA season, 23% of the league’s players were born internationally. In the 1992-93 season, that number was just 5%. Most of the league’s international talent comes from Europe, Canada, and Africa. Ahead of the 2025 NBA draft, Duke’s freshman Khaman Maluach has made an impactful decision.

After his 2024-25 season with the Blue Devils, Maluach has declared for the 2025 NBA draft. He started all 39 games for Duke this past season. Maluch averaged 21.2 minutes per game for head coach John Scheyer. Additionally, the 18-year-old averaged 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. At seven foot two, 250 pounds, Maluch is a gifted athlete who has only scratched the surface of his potential as a pro.

Khaman Maluach did not start playing organized basketball until 2019. He joined the NBA Academy in Africa in 2021. Maluach also participated in the Nike Hoop Summit in 2024. During the 2024 Olympics, Maluach played for his home country of South Sudan. Despite starting basketball later than others, Maluach has a bright future ahead of him. He is now the fourth Duke player in this class to declare for the 2025 draft. That includes Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, and Tyrese Proctor. Where will the rim-running big man be drafted in June?

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Josh Hart Knicks pic
NBA

LATEST NBA refs admit a foul should have been called on Josh Hart at the end of Game 4

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 28 2025
Khaman Maluach Duke pic
NBA
Duke freshman Khaman Maluach has declared for the 2025 NBA draft in June
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 28 2025

Players had until April 26 at 11:59 p.m. to declare for the 2025 NBA draft. This was the NBA Early Entry Deadline. Several top prospects in this year’s class have…

rsz 20240212 093643 20240211 amx sports damian lillard expresses interest owning 1 po
NBA
Milwaukee Bucks Star Damian Lillard Suffers Possible Career Ending Achilles Injury In Playoff Defeat To Indiana Pacers
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Apr 28 2025

Damian Lillard suffered a major achilles injury in Game four of the NBA playoffs, as the Milwaukee Bucks trail 3-1 to the Indiana Pacers. Damian Lillard Injury Update The star…

Screenshot 2025 04 25 at 15.47.42
NBA
Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics Game 3: Preview, Injury Report & TV Channel
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Apr 25 2025
Russell Westbrook Nuggets pic
NBA
Injuries piled up for Denver in Game 3 as the Clippers took a 2-1 series lead
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 25 2025
Jaylen Warren Steelers pic
NBA
The Steelers are expected to restricted tender Jaylen Warren for $3.18 million in 2025
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 18 2025
Giannis Antetokounmpo Review
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo Gives Honest Self Review After Milwaukee Bucks Suffer Disappointing Defeat Against LA Clippers
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Jan 27 2025
Arrow to top