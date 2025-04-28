Duke freshman Khaman Maluach has declared for the 2025 NBA draft in June

Players had until April 26 at 11:59 p.m. to declare for the 2025 NBA draft. This was the NBA Early Entry Deadline. Several top prospects in this year’s class have already put their name in contention.

Over the weekend, Duke freshman Khaman Maluach made an important decision. The 18-year-old announced he is taking his talents to the next level and is declaring for the 2025 draft.

Duke’s Khaman Maluach is a projected top 10 pick in 2025



The NBA has grown into a global sport over the last 25-30 years. American players dominated the game in the 80s and 90s. However, there has been an influx of international talent. According to figures from the 2023-24 NBA season, 23% of the league’s players were born internationally. In the 1992-93 season, that number was just 5%. Most of the league’s international talent comes from Europe, Canada, and Africa. Ahead of the 2025 NBA draft, Duke’s freshman Khaman Maluach has made an impactful decision.

After his 2024-25 season with the Blue Devils, Maluach has declared for the 2025 NBA draft. He started all 39 games for Duke this past season. Maluch averaged 21.2 minutes per game for head coach John Scheyer. Additionally, the 18-year-old averaged 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. At seven foot two, 250 pounds, Maluch is a gifted athlete who has only scratched the surface of his potential as a pro.

Khaman Maluach did not start playing organized basketball until 2019. He joined the NBA Academy in Africa in 2021. Maluach also participated in the Nike Hoop Summit in 2024. During the 2024 Olympics, Maluach played for his home country of South Sudan. Despite starting basketball later than others, Maluach has a bright future ahead of him. He is now the fourth Duke player in this class to declare for the 2025 draft. That includes Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, and Tyrese Proctor. Where will the rim-running big man be drafted in June?