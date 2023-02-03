The Texans have now employed three coaches over the past three years and this time they’ve handed the reigns to former Houston linebacker DeMeco Ryans, who said returning to his former side as a coach was a no brainer.

While coaching the 49ers defence last season, Ryans was able to bring the side to number one in the league for points as well as yards allowed, so it was no surprise that multiple franchises were after the signature of the defensive coach when the season finished.

Ryans had interviews with the Panthers, Colts and Broncos however when the Texans came knocking, it was an easy answer for the coach to return to the team where he enjoyed so much success as a player.

“When it came down to it, there is no place I wanted to be any more than H-Town. It was an easy pick for me. It was a no-brainer to be here, be home. It wasn’t a difficult decision at all. It was very easy.

During his playing career in Houston, Ryans earned the defensive rookie of the year as well as two Pro Bowl appearances in the linebacker spot.

The walk into the DeMeco Ryans presser. A trip down memory lane. #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/CvP7GxXpCJ — Landry Locker (@LandryLocker) February 2, 2023

The new HC did also express his excitement over working with young players such as Derek Stingley Jr.

“That’s what excites me the most is being able to work with young guys — and young guys who are talented.

“Stingley has outstanding talent. Scouted him the last year, and I know the talent he has. Know the competitor that he is. We’re gonna put him in position to make a lot of plays for us. Put him in a position where he can excel and showcase his talents.”

Ryans will have no easy task on his hand in Texas however, as he takes over a side that hasn’t managed to win over four games in their last three seasons.

