Dallas Cowboys trading for superstar Steelers receiver George Pickens

Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
Although nothing has been made official yet, the Dallas Cowboys have reportedly secured a deal to trade for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens.

Cowboys trading for George Pickens

The Dallas Cowboys are finally getting a WR 2 to play alongside CeeDee Lamb and the new offensive duo could be a menacing pairing for years to come.

George Pickens is one of the most dangerous receivers in the league and although he is known to get into fights on and off the field, he has been consistently productive during his three years in the NFL.

Last year Pickens enjoyed arguably his best campaign to date as he recorded 900 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns on just 14 regular season games.

The young wide receiver had entered the final year of his rookie contract and the Cowboys have reportedly been interested in signing the 24-year-old since the end of last year.

Dallas was woeful last season but that was largely due to injuries as Lamb was forced to carry the offense after Dak Prescott picked up a nasty hamstring injury in week 8.

Prescott has been recovering for over six months now though and from early footage of him practicing, the Cowboys QB seems to have dropped a lot of weight ready for his comeback.

With the deal yet to be made official, Pickens’ contract and salary isn’t public knowledge yet.

Steelers robbed of iconic WR duo

Steelers fans will be left disgusted as Pickens leaves Pittsburgh just three months before the new season begins, especially as they have been robbed of a new receiver duo that could have been special.

DK Metcalf was traded to the Steelers from Seattle in one of the biggest moves of the offseason but shortly after arriving he lost both of his quarterbacks (Russell Wilson & Justin Fields) and his new wide receiver partner.

Pittsburgh did draft a quarterback this year but it wasn’t one of the bigger names entering the league, as they passed up opportunities to sign Shedeur Sanders in favor of 185th pick Will Howard from Ohio State.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Olly Taliku

