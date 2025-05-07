Although nothing has been made official yet, the Dallas Cowboys have reportedly secured a deal to trade for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens.

Cowboys trading for George Pickens

The Dallas Cowboys are finally getting a WR 2 to play alongside CeeDee Lamb and the new offensive duo could be a menacing pairing for years to come.

George Pickens is one of the most dangerous receivers in the league and although he is known to get into fights on and off the field, he has been consistently productive during his three years in the NFL.

Last year Pickens enjoyed arguably his best campaign to date as he recorded 900 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns on just 14 regular season games.

The young wide receiver had entered the final year of his rookie contract and the Cowboys have reportedly been interested in signing the 24-year-old since the end of last year.

Sources: The trade between Pittsburgh and Dallas is expected to include a third-round pick and other pick swaps. pic.twitter.com/EZ6vgtxriB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 7, 2025

Dallas was woeful last season but that was largely due to injuries as Lamb was forced to carry the offense after Dak Prescott picked up a nasty hamstring injury in week 8.

Prescott has been recovering for over six months now though and from early footage of him practicing, the Cowboys QB seems to have dropped a lot of weight ready for his comeback.

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠: I’m being told that #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is down 33 pounds. Source: “He’s (Dak) sitting at 205 down from 238. Hamstring is solid. Expect to see Lamar Jackson level of athleticism this year from Dak. He’s also considering rocking the single sleeve”. pic.twitter.com/1F1QRz4OnD — Ernie The Cowboys Fan (@E_TheCowboysFan) March 30, 2025

With the deal yet to be made official, Pickens’ contract and salary isn’t public knowledge yet.

Steelers robbed of iconic WR duo

Steelers fans will be left disgusted as Pickens leaves Pittsburgh just three months before the new season begins, especially as they have been robbed of a new receiver duo that could have been special.

DK Metcalf was traded to the Steelers from Seattle in one of the biggest moves of the offseason but shortly after arriving he lost both of his quarterbacks (Russell Wilson & Justin Fields) and his new wide receiver partner.

Pittsburgh did draft a quarterback this year but it wasn’t one of the bigger names entering the league, as they passed up opportunities to sign Shedeur Sanders in favor of 185th pick Will Howard from Ohio State.