Seattle traded Pro Bowl WR D.K. Metcalf to the Steelers for a second-round pick

Zach Wolpin
In the last week-and-half, the Seattle Seahawks have lost three important pieces of their offense. They released veteran WR Tyler Lockett and traded QB Geno Smith to the Raiders. 

On Sunday evening, Seattle traded WR D.K. Metcalf to the Steelers in exchange for a second-round pick. Upon arriving in Pittsburgh, Metcalf received a five-year, $150 million deal. A massive addition offensively for the Steelers in 2025.

D.K. Metcalf is Pittsburgh’s newest WR after a trade on Sunday

Seattle used a second-round pick in 2019 to draft WR D.K. Metcalf out of Ole Miss. The 27-year-old played six seasons in Seattle. Playing in 97 games and making 93 starts. Metcalf had at least 900 receiving yards in all six seasons with the Seahawks. His most productive year was his 2020 campaign when he finished with 83 catches for 1,303 yards, and 10 receiving touchdowns. Since entering the league in 2019, Metclaf has 438 catches, 6,324 yards, and 48 touchdowns.

The Seahawks have traded D.K. Metcalf to the Steelers. Pittsburgh is still deciding who they want to re-sign at QB. With the arrival of D.K. Metcalf, Russell Wilson looks like the front-runner. Wilson and Metcalf spent three seasons together in Seattle. Two of D.K.’s three most productive seasons in the NFL came with Wilson as his QB. The NFL free agency legal negotiating period starts Monday at noon.

Ahead of that, the Steelers have given Metcalf a five-year, $150 million deal. That’s all without playing a snap for Pittsburgh. The team values the WR highly. How will D.K. Metcalf pair with Steelers WR George Pickens? It will be an interesting dynamic between the two in 2025. Both are big-play WRs and will want the ball in their hand. Head coach Mike Tomlin is the guru for keeping hot-headed WRs under control. He’ll have his hands full with D.K. Metcalf and George Pickens on the same team.

