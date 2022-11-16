Dallas Cowboys the Most Followed NFL Team with 12.5M Fans on Facebook and Twitter

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Playing the world’s top-grossing sport brings millions of fans, besides the field watching live games, and on social media as well. Clubs from the National Football League count their social media fans in tens of millions of people. However, one name stands out.

According to data presented by Sports Lens, the Dallas Cowboys are the most followed NFL team, with 12.5 million fans on Facebook and Twitter as of October.

Dallas Cowboys have 1.2M more Social Media Fans than New England Patriots

Being a football fan in America does not come cheap. According to TMR NFL Team Marketing Report, the average cost for a family of four to enjoy a home game in the NFL, including refreshments and merchandise, came to a staggering $568.18 last year or $200 more than ten years ago.

Nevertheless, the number of football fans at live games and on social media continues to grow. With 12.5 million fans on Facebook and Twitter, the Dallas Cowboys have the most followed National Football League team social media account. Statistics show Cowboys lead the way on Facebook with 8.29 million fans as of October and have the second most-followed Twitter account with another 4.2 million fans.

The New England Patriots, six-time winners of the Super Bowl, ranked as the second most-followed NFL team with a total of 11.26 million fans worldwide. While the Cowboys lead the way on Facebook, the New England Patriots have the largest following on Twitter, with 4.6 million fans as of last month.

Pittsburgh Steelers ranked third with 9.6 million followers on the two social media platforms. Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos round the top five, with 7.62 million and 6.7 million social media fans, respectively.

All NFL Teams have Over 150M Followers on Facebook and Twitter

The Facebook and Twitter data showed the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Hawks also have an army of social media fans, whose number is close to those of the top five clubs. San Francisco 49ers had a total of 6.24 million followers on the two social media platforms last month, and Seattle Hawks stood close with 6.23 million fans.

Overall, all 32 NFL clubs have a staggering 150.1 million fans on Facebook and Twitter, which is more than the population of Japan or Mexico. Facebook fans lead in numbers, with a total of 87.3 million followers as of last month. Twitter fans make up the rest, with 62.8 million.