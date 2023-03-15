NFL

Dallas Cowboys Plan To Release Ezekiel Elliot

Author image
Owen Jones
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
Zeke
Zeke

In a shocking turn of events, the Dallas Cowboys will likely release star running back Ezekiel Elliott from the team. The news comes as a surprise to fans and analysts alike. Elliott has been a key player for the Cowboys since being drafted fourth overall in 2016.

 

Nothing is confirmed yet, but it does seem like Elliot’s time in Dallas has come to an end. Despite being one of the most talented running backs in the league, Elliott’s performance has been inconsistent in recent years, and his large contract has become a burden on the team’s salary cap.

“Backup” running back Tony Pollard was simply the better back in all categories. Elliot is still a capable running back in the NFL, but he is not the runner he once was. His yards per carry dropped immensely this past year. He averaged a career low 3.8 YPC. Dallas should be fine with Pollard as their lead back. Recent factors suggest that Dallas will either add a RB in free agency or the draft. They could also let second year player Malik Davis to step up as the number two back behind Pollard.

https://www.elevenwarriors.com/sites/default/files/styles/904x490/public/c/2023/03/137868_h.jpg

The news of Elliott’s impending release will likely cause a stir among fans and NFL insiders, with many speculating about where he might end up next. Despite his recent struggles, there is no denying that Elliott is a talented player who could potentially make a big impact on any team in the league.

Still with the  departure of Ezekiel Elliot, the offense will not falter as much. Dallas should be considered to be favorites to win the NFC East according to Texas sportsbooks. It remains to be seen how this decision will affect the Cowboys’ performance in the upcoming season, but one thing is certain: the team will have some big shoes to fill in the running back position.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 1450094733 1
NFL

LATEST Chiefs, Patriots Among Favorites To Trade For DeAndre Hopkins

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  19h
Gilmore
NFL
Dallas Cowboys Trade For Indianapolis Colts CB Stephan Gilmore
Author image Owen Jones  •  21h

The Dallas Cowboys made a splash move in trading for Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephan Gilmore in exchange for a fifth-round pick.    Breaking: The Cowboys are acquiring five-time Pro Bowl…

waller
NFL
New York Giants Trade For Las Vegas Raiders Tight End Darren Waller
Author image Owen Jones  •  22h

The New York Giants have acquired Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller in a blockbuster trade. New York only gave up a third round pick for Waller.   Blockbuster:…

Meyers
NFL
Las Vegas Raiders Sign Former Patriots Receiver Jakobi Meyers
Author image Owen Jones  •  23h
Heinicke
NFL
Atlanta Falcons Sign Quarterback Taylor Heinicke
Author image Owen Jones  •  Mar 14 2023
Aaron Rodgers10
NFL
Jets Interested In Former Packers Players To Help Lure Aaron Rodgers
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 14 2023
rsz web 230116 cj stroud
NFL
The 3 Players Who Could Be Selected #1 In 2023 NFL Draft
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 14 2023
Arrow to top