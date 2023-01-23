Cowboys Fans Fight Amongst Themselves After 49ers Loss

Dallas fans clashed at the AT&T stadium during a watch along on Sunday night after the Cowboys narrowly lost their Divisional Round game against San Fransisco.

There was ugly scenes at the AT&T stadium in Texas following the Dallas loss, as fans turned their anger on each other in a series of brawls between Cowboys fans.

Fist are flying in Dallas right now pic.twitter.com/9y5MXF84Ao — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) January 23, 2023

Throughout the videos, fans can be seen launching fists at each other outside concession stands while security guards struggle to split up those causing the problems with chaos ensuing everywhere you look.

The supporters chose to turn their frustration from the disappointing San Fransisco game on each other in what was a truly bitter way to go out of the playoffs, as the streets outside the AT&T Stadium filled with brutal fist fights.

Dak Prescott and co weren’t able to fire on all cylinders during their Divisional Round loss to the 49ers, as Brock Purdy managed to lead his side to a narrow 19-12 victory which earned San Fransisco a meeting with the Eagles in the Championship game next weekend.

Prescott was poor throughout the loss, with the QB throwing two interceptions during the first half alone and only just noticing up 200 yards in a disappointing display. He spoke after the game on how frustrated he was with the loss.

“All I can think about right now is this game and how disappointed I am at this point in my play. How disappointed I am for the guys in the locker room who played their asses off and we weren’t able to get it done.”

