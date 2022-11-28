Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson Reinstated By The NFL

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Cleveland Brown quarterback Deshaun Watson will be reinstated by the NFL this afternoon after serving his 11 game suspension.

He was serving his suspension due to violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

After an 11-game suspension for violations of the NFL’s personal conduct policy, #Browns QB Deshaun Watson has complied with all the terms and now is officially back and active. He’ll be Cleveland’s starting QB. https://t.co/mr3GYt7wPc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2022

Watson has been accused of sexual assault by up to 26 women. Whether people think he did do those actions or not remains to be seen at this current moment. Nevertheless, Watson will be the starting quarterback for Cleveland for the remainder of the season.

Watson sat out all of last season due to these allegations. It will be interesting to see how he does after not playing for almost two years. He was traded from the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns last off-season in wake of all the off the field issues.

Cleveland received Deshaun Watson and a sixth round pick in exchange for three first-round picks in 2022, 2023, and 2024, a third-round pick in 2022, and a fourth-round pick in 2024.

It was kind of a lot to give up for a quarterback with that much controversy surrounding him. If his situation gets worse, the Texans might have won the trade due to their rebuilding nature. Houston will likely, if not have the number one pick in next year’s draft along with another top 15-ish pick from the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland does sit second to last in the AFC North at 4-7 so maybe Deshaun Watson coming back does give them a chance to make a Wild Card spot. I t may take him a few games to get up to speed.

The schedule for the Browns is not the worst going forward. It is interesting that in Watson’s first game back, they play his former team the Houston Texans.

Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett has done a serviceable job as the starter, and has kept the Browns in the hunt. It will be worth monitoring if Brissett lands on a different team as a bridge quarterback next season. He has shown he can be a capable QB in the NFL.

Cleveland is +800 to make the playoffs according to NFL betting sites. If Deshaun Watson puts some win together, those odds may change.