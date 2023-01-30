Chris Jones has been hailed by his teammates as the most unstoppable man in football right now after a flawless display from the defensive tackle in the AFC Championship game.

Kansas City star Chris Jones came into the AFC Championship game on Sunday without a postseason sack in his 13 games so far and the defensive tackle knew that there was no better time to step up than this weekend.

“My whole offseason was dedicated to this game.

Drop that confetti 🎉 pic.twitter.com/khqMRx4G7h — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 30, 2023

“I missed a few big plays last year, (it’s) unfortunate they were able to move forward, and I put that on my shoulders. So this offseason, I dedicated my whole offseason to making sure that when that moment calls, for me specifically, that I’ll answer the call.”

Jones was a nuisance all night on Sunday and was rewarded with his first career post season sack as he tackled Joe Burrow in the first half one of four sacks in the opening half from the Chiefs.

Burrow himself was frustrated all night by the Chiefs defence and after being sacked five times in the defeat, the Bengals QB was full of praise for Chris Jones who was everywhere on Sunday.

“He’s so good. He makes it so hard on you.

“He’s so big, strong and physical. He really understands what you’re trying to do to him up front. You have to give them credit, they had a really good rush plan. They let their big-time pass rushers go to work.”

Kansas City teammate and defensive end Frank Clark spoke to the media after the game and was full of praise for his unstoppable 298-pound teammate who shone in the win over Cincinnati.

“He set the tone. He finished the game. Christopher Jones. He did his thing. Chris Jones — the most unstoppable man in football.”

The Chiefs now advance to the Super Bowl which takes place in two weeks to take on the Eagles after a 16-3 record through the regular and post season.

