Caitlin Clark is the first WNBA player to start the season with 20/10 in back-to-back games

On Tuesday evening, the Fever were home for their second straight game to start the 2025 season. In Game 1, they beat Chicago 93-58 to start 1-0.

However, Indiana had a tougher matchup on Tuesday vs. the new-look Atlanta Dream. Despite their best efforts, the Fever lost 91-90 and are 1-1 to start the year. Former #1 overall pick Caitlin Clark had 27 points, five rebounds, 11 assists, and two steals. She is the first player in WNBA history to start the year with 20/10 in back-to-back games.

Caitlin Clark continues to set records in the WNBA

Caitlin Clark is the first player in WNBA history to start a season with back-to-back games with 20+ PTS & 10+ AST. pic.twitter.com/qjd620Y4VV — Real Sports (@realapp_) May 21, 2025



The Fever were down by as many as nine points with just over four minutes left in their game on Tuesday night. Indiana made a comeback, but the team did not pull off the victory. Against the Dream in Game 2 of the 2025 season, the Fever lost 91-90. Caitlin Clark led the team with 27 points and 11 assists vs. Atlanta. Clark is the first player in WNBA history to have 20/10 in back-to-back games to begin the season.

Since Caitlin Clark entered the WNBA, she’s continued to break records. This is just the latest she can add to her career resume. In 42 total games played over two seasons, Clark now has 10 games with 20+ points and 10+ assists. That is tied with Courtney Vandersloot, who accomplished that feat in 394 games. It only took Clark 42. The 23-year-old could be the greatest player in WNBA history when her career is over. She’s just in year two.

Additionally, Caitlin Clark is tied for third on the all-time triple-double list for the WNBA. Candace Parker and herself have three games with a triple-double. Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu has four, and Phoenix’s Alyssa Thomas has 15. Through two games in the 2025 season, Clark is averaging 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 2.0 steals, and 2.0 blocks. As the face of the WNBA, the spotlight will always be on Caitlin Clark. She is a polarizing figure in women’s basketball. How far can she take the Indiana Fever in 2025?