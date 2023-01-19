Buccaneers Fire OC Byron Leftwich After Four Season Stay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have today fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team, with more departures expected.

Leftwich joined Tampa Bay as OC in 2019 following the arrival of Bruce Arians as head coach, where Leftwich had a strong working relationship with after he started his coaching career in Arizona with him.

During Leftwich’s first season with the Bucs, their offense ranked third in both scoring and points, the season before Tom Brady signed with the franchise. Then with Brady on the side, Leftwich engineered two more top-five scoring seasons.

However, 2022 was nowhere near the same. Their efficiency in offense plummeted, and Tampa Bay finished 15th in yards and 25th in points.

Byron Leftwich as Buccaneers offensive coordinator PPG NFL Rank

2019 28.6 T-3rd

2020 30.8 3rd

2021 30.1 2nd

2022 18.4 25th

The final nail in the coffin was on Monday night, where the Bucs were dominated 31-14 in their Wild-Card game against the Dallas Cowboys, where Brady and co didn’t score their first points of the match until the final play in the third quarter.

Tampa Bay will now be in the market looking for a new offensive play-caller as they enter the offseason with uncertainty both on and off the pitch.