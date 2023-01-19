American Football

Buccaneers Fire OC Byron Leftwich After Four Season Stay

Kyle Curran
Byron And Brady
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have today fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team, with more departures expected. 

Leftwich joined Tampa Bay as OC in 2019 following the arrival of Bruce Arians as head coach, where Leftwich had a strong working relationship with after he started his coaching career in Arizona with him.

During Leftwich’s first season with the Bucs, their offense ranked third in both scoring and points, the season before Tom Brady signed with the franchise. Then with Brady on the side, Leftwich engineered two more top-five scoring seasons.

However, 2022 was nowhere near the same. Their efficiency in offense plummeted, and Tampa Bay finished 15th in yards and 25th in points.

The final nail in the coffin was on Monday night, where the Bucs were dominated 31-14 in their Wild-Card game against the Dallas Cowboys, where Brady and co didn’t score their first points of the match until the final play in the third quarter.

Tampa Bay will now be in the market looking for a new offensive play-caller as they enter the offseason with uncertainty both on and off the pitch.

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
