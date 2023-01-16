American Football

Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen expected to play vs. Cowboys

Olly Taliku
Tampa Bay center Ryan Jensen has been moved off the injured reserve list and activated ahead of the Cowboys Wildcard playoff game on Monday night which he is now expected to play in.

The tired Tampa Bay defence will finally get some relief on Monday, as their Pro Bowler Ryan Jensen has been activated ahead of a high playoff clash with the Cowboys.

Jensen has been made eligible to play for the first time since the 1st of September, when the 31-year old picked up a knock to his knee in training camp.

The Buccs have averaged a league-low 76.9 rushing yards per game in 2022, so the re introduction of their veteran center will certainly not go amiss.

The last time Jensen played for the Buccs came in January of last year, when he lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of last year’s playoffs. Jensen will have no shortage of practice however, as he received plenty of first-team practice reps last week.

Jensen is just one of many who has been taken off injury reserve for Tampa Bay in recent weeks, as the side also activated tackle Josh Wells, running back Giovani Bernard, safety Logan Ryan and inside linebacker K.J. Britt earlier in the season.

If the Buccs manage to cause an upset in beating Dallas on Monday night, then they would move on to play the 49ers.

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC.
