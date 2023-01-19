Bills and Titans Set To Join Jaguars For International Games In 2023

The Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans are set to join the Jaguars in their 2023 international games, as the three sides are set to take to the UK for a three-game 2023 NFL London series.

The NFL announced on Thursday that both the Titans and the Bills would play their first games at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium later this year, with their opponents set to be announced at a future date.

The 2023 NFL International Games designated teams! 🏈🌍 pic.twitter.com/zfQoUdNrxk — NFL (@NFL) January 19, 2023

Both the Bills and the Titans join the Jaguars in London who were already announced to be playing at Wembley in Autumn of 2023, a stadium that they have travelled to for ten NFL regular-season games so far.

Germany was also on the list of international destinations this season, as the Kansas City Chiefs will be joining the Patriots amongst others (not yet announced) in a bid to expand the international schedule that this year stands at five games.

🇺🇸 Chiefs Kingdom has no borders. See you soon, Germany! 🇩🇪 Das Chiefs Kingdom kennt keine Grenzen. Bis bald in Deutschland! pic.twitter.com/TAZE1h7y9M — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 19, 2023

The NFL’s executive vice-president of club business, major events and international, Peter O’Reilly, has discussed in the past his eagerness to expand the league outside of just America.

“Growing the league and our sport internationally is a major strategic priority for the NFL, and we are excited to again be playing five games outside of the United States in 2023.

“We know how important live regular season games are to our passionate global fans and we thank our clubs for their strong, long-term commitment to this important initiative. Interest in our game globally is at an all-time high, and we look forward to returning to the UK and Germany in 2023 with some of the most iconic clubs and stars in the NFL.”

