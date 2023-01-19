American Football

Bills and Titans Set To Join Jaguars For International Games In 2023

Olly Taliku
The Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans are set to join the Jaguars in their 2023 international games, as the three sides are set to take to the UK for a three-game 2023 NFL London series.

The NFL announced on Thursday that both the Titans and the Bills would play their first games at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium later this year, with their opponents set to be announced at a future date.

Both the Bills and the Titans join the Jaguars in London who were already announced to be playing at Wembley in Autumn of 2023, a stadium that they have travelled to for ten NFL regular-season games so far.

Germany was also on the list of international destinations this season, as the Kansas City Chiefs will be joining the Patriots amongst others (not yet announced) in a bid to expand the international schedule that this year stands at five games.

The NFL’s executive vice-president of club business, major events and international, Peter O’Reilly, has discussed in the past his eagerness to expand the league outside of just America.

“Growing the league and our sport internationally is a major strategic priority for the NFL, and we are excited to again be playing five games outside of the United States in 2023.

“We know how important live regular season games are to our passionate global fans and we thank our clubs for their strong, long-term commitment to this important initiative. Interest in our game globally is at an all-time high, and we look forward to returning to the UK and Germany in 2023 with some of the most iconic clubs and stars in the NFL.”

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
