Argentina takes on Peru in the South American World Cup qualifiers this week and they will be looking to close in on Brazil with a win.

The home side are coming into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Uruguay and they will be confident of picking up all three points here. Meanwhile, Peru were beaten by Bolivia in their last outing.

Argentina vs Peru team news

Argentina will be without Marcos Acuna and Joaquin Correa due to injuries. Peru, on the other hand, are without the services of Renato Tapia, Edison Flores and Paolo Guerrero.

Argentina possible starting line-up: Martinez; Montiel, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Di Maria, Paredes, De Paul, Gonzalez; Messi, Martinez

Peru possible starting line-up: Gallese; Advincula, Abram, Callens, Lopez; Yotun, Aquino, Gonzales; Farfan, Lapadula, Cueva

Argentina vs Peru form guide

Argentina are in impressive form right now and they are coming into this game on the back of four wins and a draw in their last five outings. Peru are lacking in confidence after three defeats and a draw in their last six outings.

Furthermore, Argentina are undefeated in their last 15 matches against Peru in all competitions.

Argentina vs Peru betting odds

Argentina vs Peru prediction

Argentina are the better team here and they have an excellent head-to-head record against Peru. Furthermore, the away side are coming into this game on the back of two defeats in three matches.

A home win seems quite likely.

Prediction: Argentina to win.

