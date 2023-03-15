Aaron Rodgers Intends To Play For The New York Jets In 2023

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has declared his intention to play for the New York Jets in the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

Breaking: Aaron Rodgers says he intends to play for the Jets next season, and that New York and Green Bay just need to work out trade compensation. (via @PatMcAfeeShow) pic.twitter.com/CW0MJykeuC — ESPN (@espn) March 15, 2023

Rodgers, who has spent his entire 18-year career with the Packers, reportedly made the decision after contemplating his future in the league. Sources close to Rodgers say that he sees the Jets as a team with the potential to compete for a championship. He is excited to take on the challenge of leading a young and talented roster.

The move for the Jets will be a much needed one. They have struggled in recent years and have been searching for a franchise quarterback since the departure of Mark Sanchez in 2013. Rodgers is widely regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in the game today. He brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the team, as well as a proven track record of success on the field.

What This Means For The Packers

The move also has major implications for the Packers, however. Former first round pick Jordan Love will likely take over the reins for Green Bay. The team traded up for him for a reason. He now has an opportunity to start for a full season.

Rodgers’ decision to leave Green Bay comes after a contentious offseason in which he expressed frustration with the team’s front office. He hinted at the possibility of retirement. However, the star quarterback ultimately decided to play out the 2022 season with the Packers before making a final decision on his future. Now Rodgers has put an end to months of speculation and set the stage for what is sure to be an exciting 2023 NFL season.

