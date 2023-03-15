NFL

Aaron Rodgers Intends To Play For The New York Jets In 2023

Author image
Owen Jones
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
Rodgers
Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has declared his intention to play for the New York Jets in the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

 

Rodgers, who has spent his entire 18-year career with the Packers, reportedly made the decision after contemplating his future in the league. Sources close to Rodgers say that he sees the Jets as a team with the potential to compete for a championship. He is excited to take on the challenge of leading a young and talented roster.

The move for the Jets will be a much needed one. They have struggled in recent years and have been searching for a franchise quarterback since the departure of Mark Sanchez in 2013. Rodgers is widely regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in the game today. He brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the team, as well as a proven track record of success on the field.

What This Means For The Packers

https://library.sportingnews.com/styles/twitter_card_120x120/s3/2022-11/Jordan-Love-112722-Getty-FTR.jpg?itok=MUh5EM7X

The move also has major implications for the Packers, however. Former first round pick Jordan Love will likely take over the reins for Green Bay. The team traded up for him for a reason. He now has an opportunity to start for a full season.

Rodgers’ decision to leave Green Bay comes after a contentious offseason in which he expressed frustration with the team’s front office. He hinted at the possibility of retirement. However, the star quarterback ultimately decided to play out the 2022 season with the Packers before making a final decision on his future. Now Rodgers has put an end to months of speculation and set the stage for what is sure to be an exciting 2023 NFL season.

It now seems that the Jets may emerge as favorites to win the AFC East according to New York sportsbooks. With the inevitable loss of Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers should not be seen as favorites to win the NFC North according to Wisconsin sportsbooks.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
juju
NFL

LATEST New England Patriots Sign Juju Smith-Schuster To Three-Year Deal

Author image Owen Jones  •  41min
Zeke
NFL
Dallas Cowboys Plan To Release Ezekiel Elliot
Author image Owen Jones  •  3h

In a shocking turn of events, the Dallas Cowboys will likely release star running back Ezekiel Elliott from the team. The news comes as a surprise to fans and analysts…

rsz 1450094733 1
NFL
Chiefs, Patriots Among Favorites To Trade For DeAndre Hopkins
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  21h

The Arizona Cardinals are undergoing something of a restructure as they introduce a new head coach for the 2023 season, and veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins could be one of…

Gilmore
NFL
Dallas Cowboys Trade For Indianapolis Colts CB Stephan Gilmore
Author image Owen Jones  •  23h
waller
NFL
New York Giants Trade For Las Vegas Raiders Tight End Darren Waller
Author image Owen Jones  •  Mar 14 2023
Meyers
NFL
Las Vegas Raiders Sign Former Patriots Receiver Jakobi Meyers
Author image Owen Jones  •  Mar 14 2023
Heinicke
NFL
Atlanta Falcons Sign Quarterback Taylor Heinicke
Author image Owen Jones  •  Mar 14 2023
Arrow to top