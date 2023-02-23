A Lamar Jackson Trade Is Looking More Likely

In recent weeks, rumors have been swirling around the possibility of a Lamar Jackson trade. While nothing has been confirmed yet, sources close to the situation suggest that a trade is becoming more likely.

‘Feels like anything is possible:’ The awkward Lamar Jackson-Ravens standoff, and what comes nexthttps://t.co/uODlWMem1b — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) February 23, 2023

Lamar Jackson is currently the quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens, but his future with the team has been uncertain. His passing abilities have been questioned ever since he was drafted. Despite this, Jackson has been a successful quarterback for the Ravens, winning NFL MVP while also leading them to the playoffs.

So why is it likely for him to be traded?

Jackson is going into his sixth season. Due to him being a first round pick, Baltimore accepted his fifth year option. This means the Ravens will need to make a decision soon about whether to sign him to a long-term extension or let him hit free agency. If they choose the latter, they could potentially lose him for nothing.

There is the matter of Jackson’s playing style. He is known for his dynamic ability as a runner, but some analysts worry that his reliance on his legs makes him more susceptible to injury. He did miss some of this past season, however, due to a knee injury. If the Ravens believe that Jackson’s style of play puts him at risk, they may be more willing to trade him and look for a more traditional pocket passer.

So where could Jackson end up if he is traded?

The Atlanta Falcons are the pseudo favorites to land Lamar Jackson according to Georgia sportsbooks. Atlanta has a similar run heavy approach like Baltimore and would be a perfect fit for the former MVP. How much will the Ravens ask in return? That has yet to be determined.

If Jackson were to leave, the Ravens would be nowhere near the favorite to win the AFC North according to Maryland sportsbooks. It seems like the Cincinnati Bengals are the ones to beat.

Of course, nothing is set in stone yet. The Ravens may still choose to keep Jackson and sign him to a long-term deal, or they may explore other options in the draft or free agency. But as the rumors continue to swirl, it’s clear that a Lamar Jackson trade is a real possibility. NFL fans will be watching closely to see what happens next.