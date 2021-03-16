Matteo Guendouzi determined to revive his Arsenal career

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has said that he is determined to revive his career with the Gunners once he returns from the loan stint at Hertha Berlin.

The Frenchman fell out-of-favour under manager Mikel Arteta after the project restart in July last year following a poor show of discipline at Brighton & Hove Albion.





The midfielder grabbed Neal Maupay by the neck for a brief moment as he was displeased with the striker’s involvement in Bernd Leno’s knee injury.

That game happened to be Guendouzi’s final one in the Gunners shirt and he was sent out on loan to Hertha during last summer’s transfer window.

In an exclusive interview with France Football, Guendouzi said that he joined Hertha with the view to improving himself as a player.

He added that he will give everything for the north London giants, should he return to the first-team mix under Arteta next season.

He said: “I am here to improve. From the moment that I am playing for Arsenal, I will give everything for this club, for the fans, for the team, for the staff. I will work hard for the shirt as I have always done.”

Mattéo Guendouzi on his Arsenal future & Mikel Arteta: "From the moment that I am playing for Arsenal, I will give everything for this club, for the fans, for the team, for the staff. I will work hard for the shirt as I have always done." https://t.co/YhNoY7fFCt — Get French Football News (@GFFN) March 15, 2021

Guendouzi will enter the final year of his contract this summer and the Gunners have a key decision to make regarding his future.

It has been reported that the club have placed a £25m price tag and they are confident of receiving the fee when the transfer window reopens.

At just 21, Guendouzi has shown that plenty of potential and he has stood out in a number of games for the Gunners in the past.

However, his attitude off the field has been questionable and it remains to be seen whether he can sort his differences with the manager.

Read: Sven Mislintat questions Mikel Arteta’s handling of two Arsenal stars.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com