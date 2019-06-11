Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba reveals that he was an Arsenal fan growing up

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has revealed that he was a huge Arsenal fan while growing up.
The French World Cup winner admired the likes of Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira and Robert Pires – who were part of 1998 World Cup-winning squad – during their days at the North London club, modelling his game after the legendary striker before eventually becoming a midfielder.
“I was an Arsenal fan. Arsenal and the French national team. I really loved the 1999-2000 team,” Pogba told The Times’ new Life Times podcast.
“You know with Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, (Sylvain) Wiltord, Pires. I loved Thierry Henry. I was a really selfish player. At the time I was a striker, No9.
“Then I went back and back and finished in the middle. The pitch was hard, cement. You better not fall! Now my friends can’t believe that I pass the ball.”
Pogba has since established himself as one of the best midfielders on the planet, making the PFA Team of the Year last season after finishing the campaign with 13 league goals and nine assists.
It remains unknown if former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger – who missed out on some of the biggest stars in the game – ever desired to have the 26-year-old play for the Gunners, but it was Sir Alex Ferguson that brought him to England in 2009 from Le Havre.
Pogba linked up with United’s Academy, eventually making his debut two years later.
He left for Juventus in 2012, but returned four years later for a then world-record fee of £89 million.
The 2013 Golden Boy is currently being linked with a summer exit, with Juve and Real Madrid both keen on his signature.
It is believed that the Santiago Bernabeu outfit are favourites, as boss Zinedine Zidane, who Pogba has openly declared he would love to play for, is a huge fan of the midfielder.