Gary Lineker reacts to Mason Mount’s performance vs Liverpool

Chelsea picked up a morale-boosting 1-0 win over Liverpool in the Premier League earlier tonight and midfielder Mason Mount produced a match-winning performance for the Blues.

Not only did he create several impressive chances for his teammates, but the 22-year-old also managed to score the winning goal of the game on the 42nd minute.





Mount was arguably the best player on the pitch and former Premier League player Gary Lineker seems quite impressed with the midfielder’s performance against the Champions tonight.

Lineker took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the Chelsea midfielder during the game.

What a player @masonmount_10 will be. Make that, already is. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) March 4, 2021

The young attacking midfielder has had an outstanding season with the Blues so far and he seems to have picked up from where he left off under former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard.

He has managed to win the trust of the new Chelsea manager and he has established himself as a key starter under Tuchel as well.

The 22-year-old is highly talented and he has a big future ahead of him. it remains to be seen whether we can guide his side to Champions League qualification now.

Mount has six goals and six assists to his name so far this season and he has been the main source of creativity for the Blues this season.

The Blues must look to find a quality finisher to support Mount next season. The likes of Timo Werner have struggled to get going in the Premier League so far and Mount could have created more goals with a clinical poacher ahead of him.

