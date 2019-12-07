Frank Lampard remains coy after Chelsea have transfer ban lifted

After months of appealing against the year-long transfer ban implemented by FIFA on them in February, Chelsea has now successfully overturned the ruling and will be able to make signings in the January transfer window.
The Blues were unable to make a single acquisition in the summer, with only Christian Pulisic coming on board after being initially signed before the ban was inflicted. However, Frank Lampard will be able to make signings to further boost his side in the second half of the season.
He’ll apparently be handed a huge £150 million transfer budget to sign whoever he deems perfect after the turn of the year. The Englishman’s pleased with the ruling which will allow him to make his first acquisitions at Chelsea.
Before the game against Everton, he spoke on the issue and said, “Obviously the club was working towards that and it is a positive outcome for us. It allows the potential to look at the market going forward and so I am pleased from a footballing level.
“It is not my business to get involved in the legal side of it. I see it purely on a football level and from my point of view and for the club moving forward, it is obviously a good thing.’’, he added.
Lampard also explained how he can now discuss potential transfers with the board, but reaffirmed how pleased he is with the squad he has now.
He stated, “The club have been working away putting forward our case and I have been working away trying to get us doing okay on the pitch, and now it is a discussion we can start taking up.”
“I am certainly not going to sit here today and go too far down any lines to do with that [who the transfer targets might be] and I am happy with the squad that I have here. We are doing okay.”, he added.
The 41-year-old also reiterated how he’ll recommend which positions could be strengthened in January and why it’s important for them to replace Eden Hazard and co now.
Lampard explained, “As we go forward and I feel or we feel as a club that there are positions we could strengthen, then we will obviously look at that, as all big clubs do.”
“That is why people expected less of us this season because lots of clubs around us and below us were spending 100 million or 150 million and we did not have that chance, and we lost Eden Hazard and we lost two no.9s. Now the picture has slightly changed and it is important we get it right moving forward.’’, he added.
Chelsea will look to continue their impressive away record in the Premier League this season when they face Everton, who’ve recently sacked manager Marco Silva. As the top-four race heats up, Lampard will definitely want reinforcements in winter to solidify a strong finish by May.