Everton team news and Lucas Digne new deal: Takeaway from Carlo Ancelotti presser

Everton will face Fulham at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday.

With two big games coming up against Manchester City and Liverpool, Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping to get the winning momentum going with a victory against the Cottagers.





The Toffees are heading into the game on the back of a thrilling 5-4 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup in midweek.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin picked up a knock in that game, and the England striker won’t be available for selection against Fulham. Ancelotti has confirmed that Jordan Pickford will also miss out.

Calvert-Lewin & Pickford unavailable for Sunday. Wednesday a realistic target for both, according to Ancelotti — Patrick Boyland (@Paddy_Boyland) February 12, 2021

Calvert-Lewin has been sensational for the Toffees this season, managing 13 Premier League goals. Ancelotti said that he has picked up a ‘little, little problem’.

Ancelotti on DCL: "He stopped before the problem. He only had a sensation, the feeling that something wasn't good. He only has a little, little problem." — Phil Kirkbride (@philkecho) February 12, 2021

However, James Rodriguez has trained this week and he will be fit to play. Andre Gomes is also available for selection, while Josh King returns after being cup-tied.

Ancelotti has also confirmed that Brazilian midfielder Allan could play next week.

James & Gomes fit for Fulham. King returns too after being cup-tied Allan could play in the next week — Patrick Boyland (@Paddy_Boyland) February 12, 2021

The Italian has also confirmed that Jean-Philippe Gbamin is only a month away from returning to action.

That is a month away from being ready to play. Couple of weeks the target for a return to full training. He's currently working individually — Patrick Boyland (@Paddy_Boyland) February 12, 2021

Lucas Digne situation

The Everton boss has revealed today that a new contract has been agreed with left-back Lucas Digne. However, the Italian has not shared the details of the deal.

The Frenchman is likely to sign the deal ‘next week’. He has been simply outstanding for the past two seasons and deserves a new contract at the club.

Ancelotti says new contract agreed with Lucas Digne. Should sign next week — Patrick Boyland (@Paddy_Boyland) February 12, 2021

Ancelotti on Digne's new contract: "I'm not in there but I know, they agreed, and next week they are going to sign the new contract officially." — Phil Kirkbride (@philkecho) February 12, 2021

The 27-year-old full-back has made 13 appearances in the Premier League this season (he has missed a few games with injury) and registered six assists.