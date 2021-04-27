Everton hoping to extend James Rodriguez’ contract

Everton are looking to extend the current contract of 80-cap Colombian international James Rodriguez.

The former Real Madrid midfielder has a contract with the Merseyside club until the summer of 2022 and Marcel Brands is already looking to convince the Colombian to accept the conditions & his new contract.





The report from Marca claims that the contract extension of Rodriguez is a ‘great obsession’ for Ancelotti who is keen on holding onto the player for another year.

Rodriguez has done well at Goodison Park since his move from Real Madrid and he has established himself as one of the best players at the club. He has six goals and nine assists to his name so far this season.

The Toffees will be looking to secure Champions League qualification in the coming years and they need to hold on to players like Rodriguez in order to fulfil their ambitions.

The 29-year-old needed some stability in his career after a forgettable spell with Real Madrid and the move to Everton has provided him with that opportunity.

He has been a regular starter for Ancelotti’s side and he seems to be regaining his confidence and form as well.

Rodriguez might be looking to play European football and a player of his calibre deserves to play at a higher level.

However, Everton have improved a lot since the arrival of Ancelotti and the Toffees could challenge for European qualification next year with a couple of quality additions.

It will be interesting to see if Everton can convince the player of their ambitions and get him to sign the new deal this summer.

