Everton have opened talks to sign Adrien Rabiot

According to reports from Italy, Everton have opened talks with an intention to sign French midfielder Adrien Rabiot during the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old has been frequently linked with a move to Everton, and Il Bianconero claim that contact has been made with the player’s agent who is also his mother.





Rabiot joined Juventus on a free transfer from PSG, and he could be on the move again.

Ancelotti knows Rabiot very well as the pair worked together at PSG before. In fact, ESPN claim that the Italian has kept in touch with him ever since he left PSG.

SL View

The Toffees are looking to bolster their midfield areas this summer, and Rabiot has emerged as a potential option.

ESPN claim that the Italian boss is looking at someone who would be an upgrade on Andre Gomes, and finds Rabiot as a perfect fit for the role.

Rabiot struggled last season at Juventus, but his second season has been quite impressive.

He has made 12 starts in Serie so far and his recent performance against Cagliari earned him praise from none other than Andrea Pirlo who hailed him as a ‘complete player’.

Everton already have Allan as a solid defensive midfielder, and Rabiot would be a healthy addition to the side. However, it seems Ancelotti probably sees Rabiot as an upgrade over Gomes, which is surprising given both are different type of midfielders.