Everton fans react to Moise Kean’s Champions League display vs Barcelona

By
Sri Aswin
-

A section on Everton fans on Twitter produced a mixed reaction to Moise Kean’s Champions League display for Paris Saint-Germain against Barcelona at Camp Nou last night.

Kean joined Les Parisiens on a season-long loan from the Toffees last summer after struggling to establish himself at the Merseyside club with only four goals from 37 appearances.


He was initially regarded as a potential back-up option behind the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi but that has clearly not been the case.

He has benefitted from injuries sustained by the trio at different stages of the season and has bagged 14 goals from just 25 appearances for the reigning French champions.

The 20-year-old forward produced his best display of the campaign against the Blaugrana with three shots on target including the headed goal which made it 3-1 for Les Parisiens (4-1 at full-time).

His performance caught the eye of some Toffees fans. While few were delighted for Kean, others suggested that the club have the chance to sell him for a good price this summer.

Twitter reactions:

Kean has found his feet with Les Parisiens but he will return to Goodison Park at the end of the season as they don’t have the option to buy.

The Toffees are still on the search for a strong competitor to Dominic Calvert-Lewin up front but Kean may prefer to return to Les Parisiens on a permanent deal.

In that case, the Toffees not only have the chance to recoup the £29m fee paid to Juventus in 2019, but also demand a higher package based on his displays this season.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are in a strong position to negotiate this summer as Kean’s contract does not expire until the summer of 2024.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com