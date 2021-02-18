Everton fans react to Gylfi Sigurdsson display vs Manchester City

Gylfi Sigurdsson

Manchester City have taken a huge step forward to securing their third Premier League title in four years after beating Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park on Wednesday night.

The Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti admitted after the game that it is “almost impossible” to compete against Pep Guardiola’s side who now have taken a healthy 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.


Everton had 30% of possession during the game, and could only manage two shots on target.

Phil Foden opened the scoring for City with a right-footed effort which hit Seamus Coleman on its way past Jordan Pickford.

The Toffees restored parity five minutes later. Lucas Digne’s powerful attempt came off the post and hit Richarlison before flying over the line.

However, Riyad Mahrez restored City’s lead with a wonderful finish from 18 yards out before Bernardo Silva scored from a similar range, although Jordan Pickford should have done better. 

Many Everton fans were not impressed with the performance of Gylfi Sigurdsson and questioned Ancelotti’s decision to keep him till the end. Here are some of the selected tweets:

SL View 

Sigurdsson has made 22 appearances in the Premier League this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

He made one tackle, one interception and attempted only 33 passes during the game.

The 31-year-old is vastly experienced, no doubt, but he fails to bring energy in the middle of the park. Sigurdsson is more effective in playing in the advanced role, and Ancelotti may have made a big mistake by keeping him on the pitch for the entire match.