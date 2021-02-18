Everton fans react to Gylfi Sigurdsson display vs Manchester City

Manchester City have taken a huge step forward to securing their third Premier League title in four years after beating Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park on Wednesday night.

The Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti admitted after the game that it is “almost impossible” to compete against Pep Guardiola’s side who now have taken a healthy 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.





Everton had 30% of possession during the game, and could only manage two shots on target.

Phil Foden opened the scoring for City with a right-footed effort which hit Seamus Coleman on its way past Jordan Pickford.

The Toffees restored parity five minutes later. Lucas Digne’s powerful attempt came off the post and hit Richarlison before flying over the line.

However, Riyad Mahrez restored City’s lead with a wonderful finish from 18 yards out before Bernardo Silva scored from a similar range, although Jordan Pickford should have done better.

Many Everton fans were not impressed with the performance of Gylfi Sigurdsson and questioned Ancelotti’s decision to keep him till the end. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Its something I just dont get..he costs us more points than he gains.

For me one of the most useless players in the premier league. Cruises around like hes just won the European cup — James Cooras (@jtcooras) February 18, 2021

Only we could have a captain like Sigurdsson who doesn't lead by example or utter a word on the pitch …hardly inspiring to others! — Mike (@YurHavingALaugh) February 17, 2021

I listened to the radio broadcast and didn’t hear his name for 25 minutes at a time. — Mike Bryant (@mwbryant22) February 18, 2021

Let's have two lazy midfielders on at the same time Gylfi and James. Don't expect Europe this season with these midfielders.. — Anthony Macquarrie (@monkeh138101) February 17, 2021

Sigurdsson in a deeper position never, ever works. Doesn’t want the ball, can’t get around the pitch, can’t tackle. It’s properly mind boggling that the manager keeps putting him there. At any point in the game #EFC — Matt Jones (@MattJFootball) February 17, 2021

That Davies substitution was practically suicide. Fact he keeps Sigurdsson on at the same time makes it even worse — Michael (@greenallefc) February 17, 2021

I don’t understand the preference to Sigurdsson, why are we playing him in holding midfield? Not worth moaning about Pickford either because it’s something that is expected these days. — The Everton End (@TheEvertonEnd) February 17, 2021

SL View

Sigurdsson has made 22 appearances in the Premier League this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

He made one tackle, one interception and attempted only 33 passes during the game.

The 31-year-old is vastly experienced, no doubt, but he fails to bring energy in the middle of the park. Sigurdsson is more effective in playing in the advanced role, and Ancelotti may have made a big mistake by keeping him on the pitch for the entire match.