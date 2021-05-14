Everton fans react to Ben Godfrey display vs Aston Villa

Everton managed a 0-0 draw against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Thursday.

It was not the result that Everton fans would have wished for, as their hopes of finishing in the Premier League’s European places suffered a blow.





Everton did improve after the break, with defender Ben Godfrey drawing a save from home goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from Gylfi Sigurdsson’s free-kick.

In fact, the 23-year-old was one of the rare positives for the Toffees from the game that was genuinely devoid of quality.

Many Everton fans took to Twitter after the game to react to Godfrey’s performance, with one fan even claiming that he was ‘unreal’, while there was another who felt that the former Norwich centre-back is better than Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk.

Godfrey made one attempt on target, and made three clearances during the game, as per whoscored. Here are some of the selected tweets from the Everton fans:

The more and more I see Ben Godfrey play the more and more I'm convinced he's better than Virgil Van Dijk And you won't convince me otherwise — EFC (@EFC31827211) May 13, 2021

Positive things from this season :

1) We have a quality ST now in DCL

2) Godfrey has been unreal

3) Digne is the best LB in the league

4) Carlo Ancelotti has had us challenging for Europe all season 👍 — 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗹𝗲𝘆🍬 (@efc87) May 14, 2021

Crazy how consistent Godfrey is. Gives and 8/10 performance every week without fail now we just need 10 more like him 😭 — Louis Melia EFC ➐ (@LouisMeliaEFC) May 14, 2021

Recruiting a CB in summer would help Ancelotti in home form. Key attributes press in high line when on front foot & ability to carry/pass through lines. Keane, Holgate, Mina uncomfortable in playing role/system. Godfrey has ability but needs a better partnership #EFC https://t.co/OBT8uJum9I — Tom Long (@TLogic1991) May 13, 2021

Doucoure was probably our best player, or Godfrey — • (@efcIucas) May 13, 2021

Godfrey is awesome! Thought Allan was good again tonight aswell — Jonathan Lace (@JonathanLaceEFC) May 13, 2021

SL View

Godfrey has enjoyed a fantastic debut season for the Toffees since joining from Norwich in the summer transfer window.

He has made 28 appearances in the Premier League this season, and have produced some eye-catching displays.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand claimed back in February that Godfrey is a top-tier under 23 defender in Europe.

Well, he has certainly improved a lot under Carlo Ancelotti and has the potential to be a world-class defender.

Everton find themselves eighth in the Premier League table with 56 points from 35 games. They need to win their three matches to have any chance of securing a European spot.

In other news, check out Manchester City vs Chelsea Facts and Stats ahead of the Champions League Final.