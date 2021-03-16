Everton defender Ben Godfrey has proved Leeds were wrong about him

Ben Godfrey has impressed heavily in his first season at Everton.

The Toffees spent £20 million to sign Godfrey from Norwich City during the summer transfer window.





The 23-year-old has made 21 appearances in the league this season, and the defender has impressed heavily, earning rave reviews from Carlo Ancelotti and other pundits.

The Everton official website shared a brilliant interview with Godfrey earlier today.

Like most young players, he has had ups and downs during his formative years. But there is something we found interesting.

Godfrey was on the books at Middlesbrough, but after two years – while he was in school – the club decided to let him go.

York’s The Press newspaper described then 13-year-old Godfrey as “… captain and a leader passionate about the team… carries a threat from set-pieces and often a scorer of wonder goals”.

He went for trails with Barnsley and Leeds United. Back then, he used to play in central midfield.

Both clubs rejected him, saying that he was no better than what was on their books.

However, Leeds were pretty harsh with him, and that is something he has taken very personally.

The Elland Road outfit told him to prove that they were wrong about him.

A line from the interview: “Leeds added he should go and show them their judgment was wrong, a conversation that ‘stuck with’ Godfrey”.

Eventually, York City took a punt in him before he moved on to Norwich and then Everton.

Godfrey was outstanding against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at Anfield, and Rio Ferdinand made a bold claim that he is one of the best in Europe at his age.

He has proved that Leeds were wrong in their judgement about him.