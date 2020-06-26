Chelsea transfer target chances boosted by Man City victory

Chelsea’s pursuit of Kai Havertz received a boost after beating Manchester City on Thursday.

Defeat at Chelsea meant Liverpool became champions of England for the first time in 30 years.





With a Champions League place all but secured, Chelsea can now focus on summer transfers.

When asked about the link to Havertz, Lampard said “He’s a top player but we’re certainly not going to comment on players at other teams,” said the Chelsea head coach. “It cannot be our focus. No bids have gone in.”

The 21-year-old German midfielder has gained a reputation and has been likened by some to former Chelsea man Michael Ballack.

Bayer Leverkusen would demand a fee in the region of £79 million for their star player. Havertz is willing to join the Stamford Bridge club as long as they secure qualification to next season’s Champions League.

One player confirmed to be leaving Chelsea this season is Spanish midfielder Pedro who joins Roma in the summer.

The former Barcelona player has enjoyed a successful spell in London winning the Premiership, FA Cup and Europa League.

The Spanish star signed a contract extension to stay at the club past his current agreement in a move that was hailed by his Manager. “And when you have that level of professionalism within you, I think it’s a sign that they wanted to stay and see out the season at least.”

Chelsea travel to Leicester hoping to progress to the next round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon. Both managers will field strong lineups with both teams confident of winning.