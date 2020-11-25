Chelsea in talks to extend Thiago Silva’s contract

Chelsea have opened talks to extend Thiago Silva’s contract just three months aftere signing the defender on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 36-year-old has made a positive impact at Stamford Bridge so far and Chelsea are hoping to keep him at the club until 2022. The Brazilian signed on a one-year deal.





According to TMW, initial contacts between the club and the player’s representatives have been made and the player is thought to be open to the idea of an extension.

Apart from his defensive qualities, Thiago Silva adds a leadership presence to Chelsea’s dressing room. The Brazilian has looked quite fit when playing for Chelsea this season and there is no reason why he cannot continue to play into the late thirties.

Even when his physical abilities start to invariably decline, his leadership qualities and winning experience could prove to be priceless for the club off the pitch.

Thiago Silva is widely regarded as one of the best centre backs of his era and he has managed to adapt to the Premier League with ease. So far, he has played five league games for the Blues and he is averaging 3.6 clearances per game.

The Brazilian has been excellent on the ball as well. He has a passing accuracy of 92.8% in the league so far and he has averaged 99.8 passes per game. Silva has helped Chelsea build from the back and his composure on the ball is vital to their game.

Chelsea needed a quality defender like him after conceding 54 goals in the league last year and Silva has certainly managed to deliver. The Blues have kept five clean sheets in their last seven games in all competitions and Silva has been imperious in most of those matches.

It will be interesting to see if the Premier League outfit can sort out the agreement in the coming weeks, as Silva’s good form will have other European giants interested as well.