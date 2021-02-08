Chelsea fans react to Timo Werner display vs Sheffield United

A selection of Chelsea fans on Twitter have praised the performance of Timo Werner during the club’s 2-1 Premier League win over Sheffield United.

The Germany international is now without a goal in 14 league games, but he was hugely influential in the Blues’ victory at Bramhall Lane.





The 24-year-old linked up impressively with Ben Chilwell on the left flank and he produced a brilliant cut-back for Mason Mount to open the scoring before the break.

Antonio Rudiger gifted the Blades with the equaliser with an own goal where he passed the ball beyond the advancing Edouard Mendy, but the Blues quickly retained the lead.

Werner launched a counter-attack for the Blues just a minute later and he earned the penalty after Aaron Ramsdale fouled him in the box.

Initially, the referee ruled out any foul from Ramsdale, but the decision was overruled after he watched the replay on the pitch-side monitor.

Jorginho converted the resultant penalty to put the Blues ahead.

Werner has not scored in the Premier League since the reverse fixture against Sheffield Utd nearly three months ago, but he has shown signs of returning to form.

He won the penalty which led to the Blues’ goal in the 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur and made a similar impact against Chris Wilder’s men.

Some of the Blues faithful were impressed with the forward’s display and here are a few reactions on Twitter.

Timo Werner appreciation tweet. He won the penalty for the winning goal against Spurs, then won another tonight AND assisted Mount’s goal. Massively important in these last two games. Deserves a lot of credit. pic.twitter.com/kWtsr7cNu5 — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) February 7, 2021

Werner: “Again no goal but it’s nice to know I can help the team. I will keep on going” My striker.. 💙 — Conn (@ConnCFC) February 7, 2021

Full time opinions: •Rudiger looked class takeaway the mistake we all saw he was class

•Mount had a great game

•Timo looked a lot more involved

•Jorginho brilliant second half

•Kovacic was class

•Chilwell is shakey

•Reece looked better second half Top 4? UTC🔵 — 𝑮𝒆𝒐𝒓𝒈𝒆 𝑪𝑱 🥶🇬🇧(𝑩𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒚𝑮𝑺𝒁𝑵) (@_CFC_CJ_) February 7, 2021

An assist, a penalty won, the most confident Timo Werner we have seen in a long while and a MOTM award to go along with it. Finally getting back to his best, the Timo we all know… 💙 pic.twitter.com/VfCAX6QKaW — FutbolChelsea (@FutbolCheIsea) February 7, 2021

Werner couldn't score the goal but he was superb today! And his contribution in both Chelsea's goals was so crucial. 1 Assist and 1 Penalty Won! Hopefully this performance will give a great boost to his confidence 👊 pic.twitter.com/F7KN5v2sh8 — Nouman (@nomifooty) February 7, 2021

Glad Werner has been awarded for something. He’s been good recently — CFCDaily (@CFCDaily) February 7, 2021

