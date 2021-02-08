Chelsea fans react to Timo Werner display vs Sheffield United

A selection of Chelsea fans on Twitter have praised the performance of Timo Werner during the club’s 2-1 Premier League win over Sheffield United.

The Germany international is now without a goal in 14 league games, but he was hugely influential in the Blues’ victory at Bramhall Lane.


The 24-year-old linked up impressively with Ben Chilwell on the left flank and he produced a brilliant cut-back for Mason Mount to open the scoring before the break.

Antonio Rudiger gifted the Blades with the equaliser with an own goal where he passed the ball beyond the advancing Edouard Mendy, but the Blues quickly retained the lead.

Werner launched a counter-attack for the Blues just a minute later and he earned the penalty after Aaron Ramsdale fouled him in the box.

Initially, the referee ruled out any foul from Ramsdale, but the decision was overruled after he watched the replay on the pitch-side monitor.

Jorginho converted the resultant penalty to put the Blues ahead.

Werner has not scored in the Premier League since the reverse fixture against Sheffield Utd nearly three months ago, but he has shown signs of returning to form.

He won the penalty which led to the Blues’ goal in the 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur and made a similar impact against Chris Wilder’s men.

Some of the Blues faithful were impressed with the forward’s display and here are a few reactions on Twitter.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com