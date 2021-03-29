Chelsea fans react to Mason Mount’s display for England

A selection of Chelsea fans were delighted with Mason Mount’s display during England’s 2-0 win over Albania in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

The 22-year-old had come for criticism from some Blues supporters in the past for his inability to convert chances in the final third of the pitch.





However, he showed a significant improvement in that aspect and prior to the international break, he registered three goals from six league starts.

Mount recently bagged an assist in the Three Lions’ 5-0 triumph over San Marino.

He created eight chances in his 45-minute appearance, which was the most in a World Cup qualifier since Xavi for Spain in 2008.

He carried his fine form into the Albania game where he scored after the hour mark to make it 2-0 for Gareth Southgate’s side.

Harry Kane, who opened the scoring, produced a lovely pass for Mount who cleverly slotted the ball past the advancing goalkeeper.

With his strike, Mount became the first Blues player to score or assist in three consecutive England appearances since Frank Lampard.

Prior to his recent efforts, he scored the second goal against Iceland in a 4-0 triumph back in November last year.

A section of the club’s faithful on Twitter heaped praise on him following his goal for the Three Lions last night.

Mason Mount is officially the first Chelsea player to score or assist in three consecutive England appearances since Frank Lampard, in 2013. The next generation is well and truly here. pic.twitter.com/ChV5CoHM1M — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) March 28, 2021

Makes me so happy as a Chelsea fan seeing that the majority of football fans love Mason Mount. Something like this does not happen often with a Chelsea player. — Raf (@CFC_Raf) March 28, 2021

Mason Mount’s last three games for England: ⚽️ vs. Iceland

🅰️ vs. San Marino

⚽️ vs. Albania Lampard’s son. Tuchel’s son. Southgate’s son 👏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/GpXrnL4req — CFC-Blues (@CFCBlues_com) March 28, 2021

Icl Mount is improving everyday — + (@LippeCFC) March 29, 2021

Frank Lampard’s son

Thomas Tuchel’s son

Gary Southgate’s son Mason Mount He is just a Generational Talent 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/LPjALQ1qXr — Ayanfe (@Ayanfe_Tweet) March 28, 2021

Mount has established himself as a regular for club and country over a short period of time and his work in training has paid dividends with quality goals in recent months.

The Three Lions host Poland in the next World Cup qualifier on Wednesday and Mount is likely to feature from the starting line-up once more.

His recent form has been hugely impressive which should benefit the Blues, who have not flourished in the attack in recent months.

While they are unbeaten in 15 games in all competitions, they have netted only 20 goals during this period.

In the league, they have kept eight clean sheets in 10 games since Thomas Tuchel was appointed as the manager in January.

However, they have found the back of the net on just 12 occasions in those matches. There is room for improvement.

