Chelsea fans react to Mason Mount’s brilliant display vs Liverpool

A selection of Chelsea fans on Twitter were delighted with Mason Mount following his impressive showing against Liverpool in the Premier League last night.

The Blues went into the game needing a victory to jump into the top four and managed to do so through Mount, who scored the only goal at Anfield in the 42nd minute.





The west London giants were the better attacking side over the course of the game and were unlucky to not open the scoring in the 25th minute.

Werner pounced on a long ball before rounding the goalkeeper to find the back of the net, but his strike was cancelled out by VAR as he was offside by millimetres.

The Blues kept on going and eventually broke the deadlock before the interval when Mount was found on the left flank through a brilliant pinpoint pass from N’Golo Kante.

Mount managed to run across the Reds defence before curling his shot past goalkeeper Alisson Becker into the bottom-right corner of the net.

The 22-year-old continued to impress with his tireless workrate and aside from the goal, he managed three key passes which was more than anyone on the field

The midfielder has been criticised by some fans in the past for the lack of consistency in terms of his shooting, but he has made a significant improvement lately.

Under manager Thomas Tuchel, he has evolved into a better player and has now netted three goals from his previous five league games.

With the result, the Blues have returned to the fourth spot in the league and also ended their seven-year wait for a league victory at Anfield.

Here are some reactions from Blues fans after the game.

Mount has 9 G/A (one was a deflected shot) and 1 pen won vs Arsenal this season. ZERO of those have been when we were up. 3 direct winners vs Pool/Sheffield/Fulham, equalizer vs Soton, first goal vs WBA. All of his assists put us ahead too. That's over 15 points won for us. — Deetah7 (@Deetah71) March 4, 2021

Lampard wasn’t wrong to captain Mount in his last game as Chelsea manager Future captain 💙💙💙 Absolute baller #LIVCHE pic.twitter.com/tbJsGWaZf4 — Ayanfe (@Ayanfe_Tweet) March 4, 2021

Form is temporary, class is permanent.. Mason mount is Class!! #LIVCHE pic.twitter.com/JPTh7yhQsG — Oyibo Artist(Rx)💊💊🖌🖌 (@La_femZi) March 4, 2021

Mason Mount by far very tidy on the ball and the best player on the pitch — E̳l̳o̳r̳m̳ (@elorm_lucky) March 4, 2021

The Blues are unbeaten across all competitions since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as the head coach in January. They have managed 18 points from a possible 24 in the league and only Manchester City have fared better.

Their defensive displays have vastly improved with the German’s decision to shift to a three-man central defence (six clean sheets in eight league games) and the club look in a good position to sustain their place in the top four for the rest of the campaign.

They are scheduled to host Everton in the league on Monday. The Toffees are just one point behind them in the Premier League standings in fifth. In the last four meetings, the Merseyside outfit have beaten them on three occasions. However, they should go into the game with plenty of confidence after a comfortable win over the reigning champions.

