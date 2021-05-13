Chelsea fans react to Jorginho’s defensive error vs Arsenal

A selection of Chelsea fans on Twitter provided their reaction to Jorginho’s defensive error, which contributed to the club’s 1-0 Premier League defeat to Arsenal.

The Gunners took the lead through Emile Smith Rowe in the 15th minute of the derby, and it came about from a poor back pass from Jorginho.





The Italian was hurried into a back pass with the high pressing from the Gunners, but he did not spot Kepa Arrizabalaga out of position.

Arrizabalaga scrambled to save the ball on the line, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang quickly got to the rebound, and teed up Smith Rowe to convert into an empty net.

It happened to be the only goal of the contest with the Blues failing to test the Gunners goalkeeper sufficiently with just five of their 19 shots on target.

Jorginho was largely at fault for the derby defeat, but some of the club’s faithful refused to blame him citing his consistent displays under Thomas Tuchel this year.

Twitter reactions:

People blaming Jorginho like he didn’t help Chelsea to the UEFA Champions League final. Players aren't robots. They're not programmed not to make mistakes. Every human being makes mistakes. The team tried to recover the goal but it didn't happen. Let it rest and move on. — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) May 12, 2021

People are blaming Jorginho because he made a horrible mistake today that can have huge ramifications for our season. People praised Jorginho for what he has done in the CL and in general under Tuchel. Praise AND critique in isolation. — Ｂｒｉａｎ (@BrianGDK_) May 12, 2021

Game for Giroud, pity for Jorginho, he never makes mistakes, and one he does is goal for them — Papu Gómezista (@papugomezista) May 12, 2021

Just sell that Jorginho. I don't want him in my team 😭 — 𝔄𝔘𝔇𝔘 ✈️ (@CFC_AUDU) May 12, 2021

I can't believe the same fans want Jorginho out. He's been decent under Tuchel, he knows he screwed up. How reactionary. It was a poor decision that cost us the game but that doesn't mean you forget what he's done the last few matches. #CHEARS — Sindrella (@SprySindrella) May 13, 2021

Jorginho, who is currently on £110,000-a-week, has been one of the most consistent performers since Tuchel took charge of the club in January.

The Italian has produced a number of stand-out displays particularly in the Champions League, where he has regularly partnered N’Golo Kante.

He had an off-day against the Gunners last night, and will be hoping to make amends in the FA Cup final against Leicester City on Saturday.

The Blues are aiming to win the famous old competition for the ninth time in their history.

